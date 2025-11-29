Dies Irae OTT Release: Pranav Mohanlal's Malayalam Horror Film Locks Streaming Date, Know When And Where to Watch

Dies Irae OTT Release: Malayalam movie Dies Irae emerged as a surprise hit this year. The Pranav Mohanlal starrer arrived in cinema halls on October 31 amid muted promotions but quickly turned out to be a gamechanger. Rahul Sadasivan of Bramayugam fame has directed Dies Irae, which is now set to begin its streaming journey and will look to find more audiences outside Kerala with multi-language OTT debut in early December.

When and where to watch Dies Irae on OTT?

Dies Irae will stream on JioHotstar from December 5. Making the announcement on its social media, the official handle of the streamer wrote, “The Day of Wrath is here. Dies Irae will be streaming from December 5 only on JioHotstar.” The team also posted a new motion poster to promote the film's OTT release, in which Pranav’s character is in a deep sleep before being woken up by a mysterious hand which comes into the frame. The red and blue lighting and the sharp contrast in the image gives out creepy vibes.

Rahul Sadasivan has directed Dies Irae | Image: X

What is the story of Dies Irae?

The horror film tells the story of a wealthy Indo-American architect named Rohan (Pranav Mohanlal) who leads a comfortable life in his villa in Kerala. When he learns about the suicide of a former classmate Kani (Sushmita Bhat), he visits her home and takes a hairclip as a keepsake. Soon, he begins to experience supernatural occurrences at his home, leading him to question reality.

Dies Irae released theatrically on October 31 | Image: X

Besides Pranav, Gibin Gopinath, Manohari Joy, Arun Ajikumar and Jaya Kurup also star in Dies Irae. Despite getting an A certificate for its gory content, Dies Irae collected ₹82 crore at the worldwide box office and is one of the highest-grossing Malayalam films this year.