Tu Meri Main Tera Main Tera Tu Meri: Kartik Aaryan-Ananya Panday Starrer Skips Valentine's Day 2026 Release, Film Will Now Hit Screens A Week After Alpha

Tu Meri Main Tera Main Tera Tu Meri: The release date of the Kartik Aaryan and Ananya Panday starrer romance comedy movie will hit the big screens earlier than anticipated. The makers announced the new release date of the movie today, September 14. The Sameer Vidwans directorial will now hit the big screens on New Year's Eve, preponed from the scheduled release date of Valentine's Day 2026.

Tu Meri Main Tera Main Tera Tu Meri gets a new release date

Tu Meri Main Tera Main Tera Tu Meri makers announced that the romance comedy will hit the big screens on December 31. Kartik Aaryan shared the official announcement of the new release date, with the caption, “Your last day of the year is with us 💕#TuMeriMainTeraMainTeraTuMeri releases 31st Dec 2025 !! The year ends but Love Begins”. This marks the actors' second collaboration after Pati, Patni Aur Woh . Kartik shared the news of the film's preponement with a still from the shoot. Also Read: Kartik Aaryan-Sreeleela Get Families On Board Their Rumoured Romance At Ganesh Chaturthi Celebrations | Photos