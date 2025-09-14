Updated 14 September 2025 at 13:25 IST
Tu Meri Main Tera Main Tera Tu Meri: Kartik Aaryan-Ananya Panday Starrer Skips Valentine's Day 2026 Release, Film Will Now Hit Screens A Week After Alpha
Tu Meri Main Tera Main Tera Tu Meri: The release date of Kartik Aaryan and Ananya Panday starrer has been preponed and will now hit the big screens on New Year's Eve.
- Entertainment News
- 2 min read
Tu Meri Main Tera Main Tera Tu Meri: The release date of the Kartik Aaryan and Ananya Panday starrer romance comedy movie will hit the big screens earlier than anticipated. The makers announced the new release date of the movie today, September 14. The Sameer Vidwans directorial will now hit the big screens on New Year's Eve, preponed from the scheduled release date of Valentine's Day 2026.
Tu Meri Main Tera Main Tera Tu Meri gets a new release date
Tu Meri Main Tera Main Tera Tu Meri makers announced that the romance comedy will hit the big screens on December 31. Kartik Aaryan shared the official announcement of the new release date, with the caption, “Your last day of the year is with us 💕#TuMeriMainTeraMainTeraTuMeri releases 31st Dec 2025 !! The year ends but Love Begins”. This marks the actors' second collaboration after Pati, Patni Aur Woh. Kartik shared the news of the film's preponement with a still from the shoot.
The romance comedy will hit the big screens a week after Alia Bhatt's Alpha. The YRF spyverse movie, also starring Sharvari Wagh, is scheduled to release on December 25, coinciding with Christmas. The film will likely be a deterrent to Tu Meri Main Tera Main Tera Tu Meri. With Sameer Vidhwans' directorial getting a new release date, Kartik Aaryan's untitled movie with Sreeleela might eye a Valentine's Day release. Popularly referred to as Aashiqui 3, the movie is directed by Anurag Basu and was scheduled to release on Diwali 2025. However, multiple media reports have suggested that the film will not be released as scheduled, as half the shoot is still left. A source close to the production told OTT Play that the movie will now release on Valentine's Day 2026. However, no announcement regarding the film has been made yet.
Published By : Shreya Pandey
Published On: 14 September 2025 at 13:25 IST