Ranveer Singh Starrer Don 3 To Go On Floors In 2025

Ever since the announcement of Ranveer Singh as the lead in Don 3, fans have eagerly anticipated his portrayal in an action-packed avatar. Now, addressing recent speculations, an industry source confirmed that the film's schedule remains on track, with plans for it to commence filming in 2025.

Don 3 to go on floors next year

Although pre-production efforts have commenced, the film's shooting is slated for the upcoming year. The source reiterated, "Don 3 was always intended to get on the floors in 2025. The prep has been planned accordingly." Earlier, Farhan Akhtar had affirmed their intention to announce the film beforehand to prevent unnecessary speculation and disappointment among fans.

Ranveer Singh

Ranveer Singh's introduction as next don

Directed by Farhan Akhtar, Don 3 pledges to deliver another adrenaline-fueled installment. Ranveer Singh was chosen for the lead role while Kiara Advani would be playing the female lead in the film. In August, Farhan took to his Instagram handle and shared a long post in which he asked the audience to show the new Don (Ranveer Singh) the same affection that they showed to OGs Amitabh Bachchan and Shah Rukh Khan.

Announcing the film, he shared the first look of the actor in which he is mouthing the iconic dialogue, “Sher jo so raha hai woh jaagega kab, puchte hai ye sab. Unse keh do ki fir jaag utha hu main aur phir saamne jald aane ko...”

The original Don, directed by Chandra Barot, released in 1978 starred Amitabh Bachchan and Zeenat Aman in the lead roles. The 2006 the film was reimanged and brought to life by SRK. It was followed by the sequel, Don 2, released in 2011.