Rashmika Mandanna played a pivotal role in the Sandeep Reddy Vanga directorial Animal. The film was one of the biggest movies of last year and starred Ranbir Kapoor in the lead role. The actress has been keeping a low profile ever since the release of the movie and has skipped all press appearances regarding the success of the film. Months later, Rashmika penned a note regarding the same on her Instagram account.

Rashmika Mandanna says she bounced back to work immediately after Animal

On February 25, Rashmika Mandanna took to her Instagram account to share a monochrome photo of herself teasing a new look in a new film. While the actress did not mention what film or what role she has been preparing for, she penned a long note admitting she has been busy. Teasing the look she wrote, “Hi guys! Can’t show my full face as it’s a new film look, and I can’t reveal it before my film team does, as always. But the shoots are going really well – just wanted to let you all know.”

While the actress did not take the name of the any film in particular, she mentioned a ‘massive film’ seemingly, Animal. Finally breaking the silence on Animal’s success she said, “I know it comes from a place of love, concern, and worry 💘. We have delivered a massive film, and people loved it and appreciated it. I too wanted to take some time out to enjoy it, as every one of us wants to, but I was back on set the next day of my film release (being the amazing workaholic that I am 😋), and hence I was and am unable to do a lot of interviews or events out there. I am having to do these overnight travels for work, and I am shooting for some of the biggest and most intense films in my career ❤️.And as you’ll know, I can’t really reveal the look before my film teams do, and hence I am unable to take photos or post some posts or go live as per yours or my wishes. And I know you’ll are missing me and so am I 🥲❤️, but I know for sure that when the films DO release, I know you’ll all be super duper happy, and it’s all gonna be worth it!! 🥰 (I personally CAN’T WAIT for those moments ❤️❤️). So please have patience with me because you should know that I am doing my best, and I am happy doing so for all of you, myself, and my teams.. ”

Rashmika Mandanna apologises for not being ‘active’ after Animal success

In the same post, the actress continued, “And now coming to ownership of the success .. 😄😄❤️ Guys, your love, the messages to me are what make me happy and keep me going honestly, and I saw them in abundance; and again thank you so much for all the love.. always. “

She continued, “My team and my PR team spoke to me about how we should be active and all that.. but 1- like I already said the next day of the film release, I was back on set for my next film, so hence couldn’t find the time 🥺❤️, but next time on we will work on it.. and I promise.. ❤️ and 2- I just believed that good work will speak for itself and it DID.. and I CANNOT be more grateful.. ❤️ I am yet to thank you all for the love.. and I know I am late.. but I only wanted to do it when I come live, and I am still going to hold on to that for that day.. ❤️😙🤗 Also, I was surrounded by the most supportive cast and crew and the best fans, so I didn’t or don’t have anything to worry about.. I just love them.. 😋🫶🏻 they are the best!”