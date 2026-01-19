Happy Patel Vs Rahu Ketu Box Office Collection Day 3: Comedies Register Lukewarm Opening Weekend, Both Movies Fail To Outperform Dhurandhar

Happy Patel vs Rahu Ketu Box Office Collection: On January 16, both comedies hit the big screens. Co-directed and headlined by Vir Das, Happy Patel, was passed with an ‘A’ certificate. The movie also features a cameo appearance by Aamir Khan and Imran Khan. On the other hand, Rahu Ketu is a comedy drama featuring Pulkit Samrat and Varun Sharma.

Dhurandhar continues to be the cinegoers' first choice

Happy Patel opened to a decent ₹1.25 crore at the box office in India. The movie, which also features Mona Singh, raked in ₹1.6 crore on the second day of release. On Sunday, the comedy movie collected ₹1.50 crore. With the lukewarm collections on the opening weekend, the movie has amassed a total of ₹4.35 crore in the 3-day theatrical run. The movie was expected to perform better, but it failed to impress cinegoers.



Fukrey fame Pulkit Samrat and Varun Sharma reunited for the comedy movie Rahu Ketu. The film received criticism from the audience for being overstretched and for the actors' average performance. The same translated to the box office as well. The movie opened to ₹1 crore in India. On the second day, the film raked in ₹1.65 cr and collected ₹1.75 crore. Rahu Ketu amassed a total of ₹4.40 crore. While the movie performed a little bit better than Happy Patel, the total remains lukewarm.



Despite the new releases, Dhurandhar remains the first choice of cinegoers. The Ranveer Singh movie has performed better than both the new movies, Happy Patel and Rahu Ketu, over the weekend. The thriller has amassed a total of ₹7 crore on the seventh weekend after its release on December 5. The movie has registered ₹825 crore in India, as per Sacnilk, making it one of the highest grossing movie of Bollywood.



