Rapper Ms Gori, Who Accused Karan Aujla Of Infidelity, Reacts To Parul Gulati Supporting Him: This is Why Women Don’t Speak Up

Karan Aujla has been embroiled in a controversy after Canadian rapper Ms Gori alleged that he was in a relationship with her while keeping his marriage to Palak out of her knowledge. Amid this, actress and entrepreneur Parul Gulati took to her Instagram account to share a video in support of the Boyfriend hitmaker. The video caught the attention of Ms Gori, who called her out for the video.

What did Ms Gori say about Parul Gulati?

On January 18, Ms Gori took to her Instagram stories to reshare the video of Parul Gulati. Sharing the video, she wrote in the caption, "This is why women don't speak up because people think that they can judge what they don't understand. They jump to shame a woman for coming forward. This is actually teaching me so much about what as a community around the world we need to stand up for (sic)."



How did Parul Gulati show his support for Karan Aujla?

In a now viral video, Parul Gulati took to her Instagram to say that she wants to ‘expose’ Karan Aujla. She then went on to heap praises on him and his humility. She concluded the video by saying that he has unfollowed her on Instagram and she will continue to support him nevertheless. She concluded, "This man, to keep his wife happy and make her feel secure, will do anything." Mentioning Ms Gori, she added, "So, listen Ms Gori. You didn't know he was married? You don't have Google? I am gonna call your post absolutely BS. She clearly knew that taking his name and talking shit about him, will get her views."



Parul Gulati's video also caught the attention of Karan Aujla's wife, Palak. She took to the comment section to write, “Sorry hahaha". While the singer and Palak have not directly reacted to the controversy yet, they are seemingly vacationing together.



