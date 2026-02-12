Rashmika Mandanna Still Upset With 'Bhabhi 2'? Animal Actress Skips Mention Of Triptii Dimri In Her Shoutout To O' Romeo

Rashmika Madanna took to her Instagram stories to contribute to the hype of O'Romeo, starring Shahid Kapoor and Triptii Dimri. In her shoutout before the release of the movie tomorrow, the actress mentioned the actor with whom she will be seen next in Cocktail 2. She also mentioned the director Vishal Bhardwaj, wishing him luck with the project. However, Rashmika failed to make a note of Triptii in her post.

On February 12, Rashmika took to her Instagram stories to share a poster of O'Romeo featuring Shahid Kapoor's character. She shared the poster along with a song from the movie. In the caption, Pushpa fame wrote, “Shahid, O Romeo is looking sooo good. I know how hard you've worked for this one, and wishing you all the best for the release!!! @shahidkapoor. Best of luck sir@vishalrbhardwaj.”

A screengrab of Rashmika Mandanna's post for O Romeo | Image: Instagram

What caught the attention of social media in Rashmika's shoutout to the thriller was that, despite having worked with Triptii Dimri in the Sandeep Reddy Vanga-directed ₹500 crore grosser Animal, she did not make a mention of her in the post. This prompted jokes of being ‘upset’ with Triptii, who played the role of Zoya Riaz, the woman Ranbir Kapoor's character cheats with on Rashmika. At the time of the film's release and a little after that, social media users referred to Triptii as ‘Bhabhi 2’, a reference casually made in the controversial 2024 movie.



Also Read: Day 1 Advance Booking: O'Romeo Is Off To A Disappointing Opening?

Triptii Dimri plays the lead role in O Romeo | Image: Instagram

This comes after it was widely noted that Triptii's character in Animal was discussed far more than Rashmika's, despite having significantly less screen time. However, it must be noted that the actresses did not have any scenes together in the movie, and there is no rumoured feud between them. Both actresses have earlier sung mutual praises of each other. Rashmika's shoutout for the O'Romeo comes ahead of her movie with Shahid Kapoor, Cocktail 2. Kriti Sanon, who also features in the movie, had earlier shared an appreciation post for the Vishal Bhardwaj directorial. Apart from this, the duo is also reported to collaborate for another movie, directed by Amit Sharma of Badhaai Ho and Maidaan fame.



Also Read: Much Higher Interest For O' Romeo Than Tu Yaa Main In Early Trends