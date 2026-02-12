O' Romeo Vs Tu Yaa Main: BookMyShow Trend Shows Much Higher Interest In Shahid Kapoor Starrer Over Shanaya Kapoor-Adarsh Gourav's Film

The Valentine's Day weekend will bring with it several new releases for cinegoers to catch on the big screen. Shahid Kapoor's gritty thriller O'Romeo and Shanaya Kapoor-Adarsh Gourav's Tu Yaa Main will release on February 13, a day before Valentine's Day. Cinegoers have begun expressing their interest in the movies a day before release.

BookMyShow trend shows much greater interest in O'Romeo

With O'Romeo, Shahid Kapoor will return to the big screen a year after his thriller Deva in January 2025. Based on real-life incidents, the movie is also anticiapted as it reunites the actor with Vishal Bhardwaj after their previous collaborations, Haider and Kaminey. Additionally, the movie also features Triptii Dimri, who has seen an increase in fan base in recent years. All this has translated into a good pre-release hype for the movie.



Also Read: Weekend Binge-watch List: Bandwaale, The Art of Sarah, More

Shahid Kapoor and Triptii Dimri at O'Romeo song launch in Mumbai | Image: Instagram

To top this, the lead actors are also taking part in inter-city promotions in various events. The cast is also driving excessive promotions of the movie on social media, adding to the pre-release buzz. The advance booking of the movie commenced on Monday, and as per Sacnilk, the film has already grossed ₹1.19 crore in pre-sales. On BookMyShow, over 115k cinegoers have shown interest in the Shahid Kapoor-Triptii Dimri starrer.



Also Read: Films Releasing On OTT This Weekend: Baby Girl, The Conjuring Last Rites

On the other hand, Shanaya Kapoor and Adarsh Gourav's Tu Yaa Main has received a lukewarm response. While the premise of the movie has hooked a few netizens, the ground hype needed before the release of the movie seems largely missing. The unfamiliarity of the cast as opposed to the popularity of Shahid Kapoor also crunches the numbers for Tu Yaa Main. To add to this, poor performance of Shanaya Kapoor in her last release also seems to pull the audience away from the big screens. The advance booking for Tu Yaa Main commenced on February 11, and the first pre-sale numbers have yet to be released. Around 52.1 k cinegoers have marked an interest in the movie on BookMyShow.



Also Read: Day 1 Advance Booking: O'Romeo Is Off To A Disappointing Opening?