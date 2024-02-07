English
Updated January 27th, 2024 at 20:39 IST

Rashmika Mandanna Teases Grand Scale Of Vicky Kaushal Starrer Period Film Chhava

Rashmika Mandanna announced the wrap of her character in the upcoming film Chhava, co-starring Vicky Kaushal. The actress penned long notes praising the cast.

Republic Entertainment Desk
Rashmika Mandanna
Rashmika Mandanna | Image:X
Rashmika Mandanna, who has been busy shooting for her next film Chhava, has announced the shoot wrap of her character. Helmed by Laxman Utekar, the periodic drama co-stars Vicky Kaushal. Announcing the wrap, the actress penned long notes on her social media accounts, spreading love to everyone from the film. She also praised co-star Vicky and called her "Maharaj".  In the note, she also spilt the beans about the giant sets and a huge crew.

Rashmika Mandanna announces wrap of Chhava

Taking to her X handle, the actress shared a sketch of a temple top, featuring an orange flag.  She penned a note that reads, "2 days ago was my wrap for Chhava..It took me two days to get myself to accept it..This film is all love! The crew, the cast, the story, the costumes, the vibe, the sets, the visuals, the dialogues..everything! It is all LOVE #RM22"

Rashmika Mandanna praises Vicky Kaushal

Apart from X, Rashmika also shared a post on her Instagram Stories in which she shared her experience working with Vicky and Laxman. Calling the actor Maharaja, the actress shared that he was "tooo warm and kind" except on the last day of the shoot.

Image
(A photo of Chhava | Image: Rashmika/X)

"Its been such a pleasure working with you. You are just tooooo warm and kind (except for the last day where you were just taking my case) but most days you were amazing. I am kidding..you are such a gem. I will always wish the best for you man. Was such a pleasure. mom has told me to convey regards to you," she wrote.

The actress was inspired by Laxman for handling a "bigg set with at least 1500 working people" and said that the whole country will wonder how he managed all by himself. "I just wonder how can a man handle such a bigg set with at least 1500 working people with such calm and poise..sir you have seen me as Yesubai when no one in the world could've even thought about this and I truly wonder how...and not just me...the whole country will wonder how," the actress added.

More about Chhava

In the film, Vicky will star as Chatrapati Sambhaji Maharaj, the son of Shivaji, while Rashmika will play the role of Yesubai. The film is being produced by Dinesh Vijan. 

Published January 27th, 2024 at 20:39 IST

