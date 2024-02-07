English
Updated January 24th, 2024 at 20:05 IST

Raveena Tandon Disses The 'Expiry Date Of Women In Cinema' Debate: Story Of 90s Actresses Isn't Over

Bollywood actress Raveena Tandon recently opened up about the long-lasting relevancy of 90s actresses and said that she is happy to receive her due.

Republic Entertainment Desk
Raveena Tandon
Raveena Tandon | Image:officialraveenatandon/Instagram
  • Listen to this article
  • 2 min read
The 90s era is witnessing a remarkable resurgence of its stars on the big screen. Following the impressive presence of Madhuri Dixit in The Fame Game and Kajol's stellar performance in The Trial, the spotlight now turns to the ever-charming Raveena Tandon who is set to entertain audiences in her upcoming series Karmma Calling.

Raveena Tandon says 90s actresses are still relevant

In a recent interview with Bollywood Bubble, Raveena Tandon talked about the 90s actresses and their success in landing noteworthy projects. Reflecting on this trend, she expressed, “I think at a certain point it does happen to you in the course of your career. But all three of us, even my colleagues’ names that you’ve mentioned, we’ve all had very long careers."

Raveena Tandon | Image: Instagram

Recognizing the seniority of Madhuri Dixit, Raveena said that she has immense respect for these actresses' commands in the present era. She further spoke about the overwhelming nature of the body of work that they have undertaken and continue to explore. Raveena sees their journey as an ongoing story that indicates the growth and improvement they've experienced over the years.

Filmmaker Ruchi Narain echoed Raveena’s thoughts about women in cinema

Adding to the conversation, Ruchi who is the director of Raveena’s next Karmma Calling expressed her views on the resurgence. She said, “I feel everything has its time. And that it’s happening now is something we should celebrate and encourage so that more happens subsequently." Acknowledging the quality of work these actresses are contributing, she asserted the need to appreciate the present and look forward to an even brighter future.

Karmma Calling poster | Image: IMDb

Karmma Calling featuring Raveena Tandon, Namrata Seth, and Rohit Roy, is set to entertain audiences on January 26. Based on the US original ABC Signature series Revenge, Karmma Calling is produced by R.A.T films and also stars Namrata Sheth, Varun Sood, Gaurav Sharma, Waluscha D’souza, Amy Aela, Viraf Patel, and Piyush Khati in pivotal roles.

Published January 24th, 2024 at 20:05 IST

