Ravie Dubey Hides Away As Sargun Mehta Confirmes His Role In Ramayana: 'Abhi Saari Dates...' | Watch Unmissable Video

Ranbir Kapoor is all set to essay the divine role of Lord Rama in Nitesh Tiwari's Ramayana movies. Joining the Animal star in this much anticipated two-part movie series are Yash of KGF fame, Sai Pallavi, Sunny Deol, Kunal Kapoor, Lara Dutta and many more. While the cast members' names have been kept a secret, over time, some have confirmed their participation in the mythological adaptation.

Ramayana will release as a two part movie series | Image: X

At a recent event, TV's power couple, Sargun Mehta and Ravie Dubey made a joint appearance, where the latter's casting in Ramayana was confirmed by his wife. "Abhi sari dates Ramayana ne le rakhi hai. Jab woh dates denge toh mani le lungi, "Sargun shared as she mentioned about Ravie's role in the movie series, as he appeared embarrassed about the revelation and tried to hide his face over the unintended truth reveal. It is being said that Ravie will essay the role of Lakshman in Ramayana, making it his big break in Bollywood and a role that fans are looking forward to.

Ramayana will be released in two parts on Diwali 2026 and 2027 respectively. The production is underway in full swing. During an in-conversation session at Saudi Arabia's Red Sea International Film Festival 2024, Ranbir said he had finished shooting for part one of Ramayana in December and will begin work on the second part in 2025.

Ranbir Kapoor wil play Lord Rama in Ramayana | Image: X