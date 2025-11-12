Updated 12 November 2025 at 22:34 IST
Remember Millimeter From 3 Idiots? Aamir Khan's Co-star Rahul Kumar Is Now Married To A Turkish Woman
3 Idiots actor Rahul Kumar and Turkish national Keziban Doğan married this year in May. They also posted photos from their wedding, which happened as per Hindu and Christian traditions.
Aamir Khan's cult film 3 Idiots had several memorable characters. Omi Vaidya as Chatur gained immense fame from his role as Silencer in the film, while Boman Irani as Virus is also etched in the memory of fans. Another breakout character was Millimeter, played by Rahul Kumar. In a recently surfaced video, Rahul, who was a teen at the time the movie was filmed and released, appeared all grown up. In fact, he is now married to a Turkish national.
The clip shows Rahul and his wife Keziban Doğan strolling the streets of Delhi when they meet a photographer who asks for their introduction. Keziban then calls in Rahul and introduces him as her husband and as Millimeter from 3 Idiots, while he smiles with a shy expression his face. The couple then clicked photos together for an Instagram handle. Interestingly, before Rahul and his wife were intercepted on the streets, they had visited a temple in Delhi. Keziban had a tikka on her forehead and was dressed in a red, traditional salwar kurta as she exuded desi bride vibes.
"I saw the movie and texted him. It was around 14 years back. We started talking," Keziban said about how she reached out to Rahul, became acquaintances and are now man and wife.
Keziban and Rahul aka Millimeter from 3 Idiots married earlier this year on May 4. They tied the knot as per Hindu and Christian rituals to honour each other's roots. Sharing their marriage pics, Rahul wrote on his Instagram handle, "My forever".
Apart from 3 Idiots, Rahul has also done other projects as an actor like Bandish Bandits, Campus Beats, Sandeep Aur Pinky Faraar and more. He is also a singer and musician and his Instagram handle is full of videos in which he jams with others.
