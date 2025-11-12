Remember Millimeter From 3 Idiots? Aamir Khan's Co-star Rahul Kumar Is Now Married To A Turkish Woman

Aamir Khan's cult film 3 Idiots had several memorable characters. Omi Vaidya as Chatur gained immense fame from his role as Silencer in the film, while Boman Irani as Virus is also etched in the memory of fans. Another breakout character was Millimeter, played by Rahul Kumar. In a recently surfaced video, Rahul, who was a teen at the time the movie was filmed and released, appeared all grown up. In fact, he is now married to a Turkish national.

Rahul Kumar in a BTS still from 3 Idiots | Image: X

The clip shows Rahul and his wife Keziban Doğan strolling the streets of Delhi when they meet a photographer who asks for their introduction. Keziban then calls in Rahul and introduces him as her husband and as Millimeter from 3 Idiots, while he smiles with a shy expression his face. The couple then clicked photos together for an Instagram handle. Interestingly, before Rahul and his wife were intercepted on the streets, they had visited a temple in Delhi. Keziban had a tikka on her forehead and was dressed in a red, traditional salwar kurta as she exuded desi bride vibes.

"I saw the movie and texted him. It was around 14 years back. We started talking," Keziban said about how she reached out to Rahul, became acquaintances and are now man and wife.

Rahul Kumar and Keziban Doğan married this year in May | Image: Instagram

Keziban and Rahul aka Millimeter from 3 Idiots married earlier this year on May 4. They tied the knot as per Hindu and Christian rituals to honour each other's roots. Sharing their marriage pics, Rahul wrote on his Instagram handle, "My forever".

