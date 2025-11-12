Did BTS Jungkook Cry Publicly In Viral Video Amid His Dating Controversy? Netizens Double Down On Backlash, Call Him A 'Manchild'

BTS member Jungkook is one of the most loved K-pop idol. After completing the mandatory military service, he was discharged into public life earlier this year. However, over the past few weeks, a major controversy surrounds his personal life. While the BTS ARMY is waiting for their favourite boy band to reunite after a hiatus, Jungkook's alleged leaked photos with various women has led to a wave of criticism against him.

Jungkook is facing backlash for his romantic involvement with multiple women | Image: X

The viral images have led to mixed reactions online. While some fans defended Jungkook’s privacy, others accused him of being a "womaniser" and a "playboy". The BTS member and his agency HYBE is still to issue an official statement in this regard. Meanwhile, Jungkook was reportedly recently snapped at the Gimpo International Airport in Seoul. There wasn't fanfare surrounding his public appearance as his touchdown in the capital city of South Korea was during late night hours. However, a fan recorded his video and shared it online.

According to the one who recorded Jungkook on their camera, he appeared to be crying. When the netizen shared the video of the BTS star online, hinting at his emotionally charged moment, many trolled him instead of showing empathy. This came amid the rising “accusations” about Jungkook and his personal life. The clip started garnering a lot of hate from netizens who hit back at the idol. They claimed his behavior was performative and "for the camera".

"He should cry till the end," commented one. Another netizen said, "Such a manchild crying at the airport because he got caught having sex with different women seven days a week i bet he will not go online and say "Armys are my girlfriend" again (sic)."