Bigg Boss 19: Shehbaz Badesha's Girlfriend Reacts After Tanya Mittal Mocks His 'Nakli Baal', Farrhana Bhat Calls Him 'Genda'

Bigg Boss 19: The controversial reality show is in its final leg. The contestants have been locked inside the house for over 70 days now and top 10 remain. As the competition gets fierce, all eyes are on who will be top 5. One of the promising contestants on the show has been Shehbaz Badesha. While many have called him out online and inside the house for using his sister and Bigg Boss alum Shehnaaz Gill's influence to enter the show and gather public support, others have liked his gameplay and his funny demeanour.

However, Shehbaz has been very touchy about his hairdo. Some have pointed out that he wears a hair patch on his head. During one of the recent Weekend Ka Vaar episodes, Salman Khan too took an indirect jab at Shehbaz's hair, implying they were fake. He laughed off the entire episode with the show host but looked visibly uncomfortable. During the captaincy task, Tanya Mittal was seen mocking his hairdo again, as she said that he has "nakli baal" or fake hair. Farrhana Bhat, who was in Tanya's team, also body shamed Shehbaz and called him a "genda" due to his plus size body.

Shehbaz Badesha entered Bigg Boss as a wildcard contestant | Image: Instagram

To this, Shehbaz's girlfriend Kashish Aggarwal reacted on social media. "Everyone talks about standing against body shaming, but when it actually happens inside the Bigg Boss house, no one takes a stand. Today, when Shehbaz was being body shamed and called names like ‘baal nakli’ and ‘genda,’ not a single contestant spoke up. Shehbaz is strong enough to give it back, but this constant humiliation on national television is unacceptable. I sincerely request Bigg Boss and Salman sir to take strict action and call out this so-called ‘peace activist’ during Weekend Ka Vaar. Even after repeated warnings from Salman sir, there’s been no change in her behaviour. It’s shameful how someone can keep stooping this low,” Kashish wrote.

On Bigg Boss 19, Shehbaz has openly admitted that he is in a serious relationship with Kashish.