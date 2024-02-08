English
Updated January 12th, 2024 at 19:10 IST

Rishab Shetty, Ashutosh Gowariker to Collaborate On a Pan-India Action-Drama? Photos Go Viral

Rishab Shetty is currently busy working on the prequel to his 2022 blockbuster Kantara, which had taken the pan-India box office by storm upon its release.

Republic Entertainment Desk
Rishab Shetty, Ashutosh Gowariker
Rishab Shetty, Ashutosh Gowariker | Image:Varinder
  • 2 min read
Rishab Shetty, who is one of the most prominent filmmakers to have emerged in Indian cinema in recent years, recently met up with notable filmmaker Ashutosh Gowariker at his office in Mumbai. The said meeting has again sparked the rumours that the two are collaborating on a film project. Now, more reports about the said project are coming in.

Rishab Shetty & Ashutosh Gowariker | Image: Varinder

Shetty-Gowariker collab to be a period action-drama?

According to an older Bollywood Hungama report, Gowariker and Shetty are planning a big-scale pan-Indian project. The film is reportedly a period action-drama, a genre that both the filmmakers have successfully explored earlier in their careers. The said Bollywood Hungama also stated that the film will be a rooted drama set against the backdrop of a rustic backdrop.

Reports of the two filmmakers meeting had earlier surfaced in September as well. So now it remains to be seen whether either of the sides make any official announcement about the reported project in near future.

Rishab Shetty currently busy with Kantara 2?

Ashutosh Gowariker, who rose to global popularity with films like Lagaan, Swades and Jodha Akbar, last made the Bollywood film Panipat in 2019, which was a box office failure.

Jodha Akbar poster | Image: IMDb

Meanwhile, Rishab Shetty is currently busy working on the prequel to his 2022 blockbuster Kantara, which took the pan-India box office by storm with its impactful narrative and strong performance by Shetty himself. Kantara prequel will reportedly have stronger references to the local culture of coastal Karnataka, including the Bhoothakalam ritual, as promised in the recently-released teaser of the film.

Published January 12th, 2024 at 19:10 IST

