Rashmika Mandanna-Vijay Deverakonda's Wedding Reception Expected To Witness A Huge Turnout Of Celebs

Tollywood celebs Rashmika Mandanna and Vijay Deverakonda are all set to tie the knot on February 26, viral media reports have confirmed. The pair, which has featured in hit movies like Geetha Govindam and Dear Comrade, have been dating for close to five years now and are ready to take the next step in their relationship. Last year in October, rumours surfaced that Vijay and Rashmika got engaged in a private ceremony in Hyderabad. Their wedding is lined up for late February and fans are eagerly waiting for a confirmation about the nuptials and their marriage date.

Rashmika and Vijay are said to be marrying in Udaipur in February end | Image: X

While reportedly, Vijay and Rashmika's wedding will be a private affair, attended by close friends and family members only, the couple will host a grand reception in March, which is expected to witness a huge turnout of celebs, including prominent faces from Tollywood. The date of the reported reception is March 4, which is just a few days after the February 26 wedding. It is being claimed that Rashmika and Vijay are currently busy prepping for their nuptials and planning out the event to the last detail. The ceremony is said to be taking place at a palace in Udaipur.

Vijay and Rashmika reportedly got engaged in October | Image: X

According to NTV Telugu, Vijay and Rashmika's grand reception will be hosted in Hyderabad at a popular convention center. Moreover, several South stars and celebs from Bollywood are also expected to mark their presence at the event.

Who is invited to the wedding?

A source close to the development informed the publication that only Vijay Deverakonda’s close friends, like director Sandeep Reddy Vanga, and actors and directors who have worked with him, will be invited for the Udaipur wedding. “This is a conscious decision taken by them for privacy,” stated the insider, as per the report.