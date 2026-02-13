After A Spate Of 2-Part Movies Turn Out To Be Flops, Nani's The Paradise Makers Clear The Air On Sequel Talk

After SS Rajamouli's Baahubali franchise turned out to be a blockbuster, 2-part movies became the new trend in Indian cinema. However, of late, several movies, which were initially planned as two part sagas, are struggling to come up with sequels as the first part failed to impress audiences and turned out to be average grossers at the box office. Jr NTR's Devara, Pawan Kayan's They Call Him OG and Hari Hara Veera Mallu, Prabhas' The Raja Saab and Suriya's Kanguva are uncertain to get a part 2, despite initial plans indicating being different.

Since late last year, reports have hinted that Nani's upcoming The Paradise is also being planned as a 2-part saga. The movie was initially supposed to release on March 26. However, since the much awaited films - Dhurandhar: The Revenge and Toxic - are arriving on March 19 on Eid, all movies that had planned to release before or after them, have changed their release dates. Nani's The Paradise has suffered a delay of around five months and will now release on August 21, the makers have confirmed.

Nani's The Paradise will release on August 21 | Image: X

The team has also addressed rumours of The Paradise being planned as a 2-part saga. Since the film was delayed for a considerable period, a fan of Nani asked the makers if they were forcibly making a second part to cash in on the project’s massive hype. The makers confirmed that there won’t be any second part for The Paradise and also promised that the movie will be an epic.

The Paradise is directed by Srikanth Odela, who made the hit film Dasara (2023) with Nani. Expectations are high from the reunion project of the director-actor duo. Raghav Juyal plays the villain in The Paradise. Kayadu Lohar plays the female lead, while Mohan Babu, Babu Mohan and Sampoornesh Babu will be seen in pivotal roles in the action packed drama.