Updated January 21st, 2024 at 23:44 IST

Rohit Shetty On Training Son Ishaan For The Film Industry: Have To Start From Where I Started

Rohit Shetty's father MB Shetty was a well-known stuntman and action choreographer. Rohit himself too has made a mark in the action genre as a director.

Republic Entertainment Desk
Rohit Shetty
Rohit Shetty | Image:X
  • Listen to this article
  • 2 min read
Rohit Shetty has just seen through the release of his latest venture, the Sidharth Malhotra led web series Indian Police Force. The director is currently in the midst of mounting his next big banner project, Singham Again. Shetty recently opened up on his 17-year old son, who too has decided on a career in films. However, the director is not in favour of letting him have it easy.

Rohit Shetty reveals how he is training his son for the film industry


In an interview with ANI, Rohit Shetty opened up abut how his son Ishaan too has decided to join films. Ishaan will mark the third generation from the Shetty household to join the industry. However, Rohit is very particular about how he is readying his son for the same. 

He said, "...I am preparing him for the industry so that he doesn't get blinded by the arclights. It should not come as shocker to (Ishaan) that despite the fact we live in the same house, he rides an autorickshaw or a normal bike or bus and I travel in a car. He shouldn't think that his father has changed. I tell him, 'think as if you're training, you've to start from where I started. You might have to put up at a hotel along with other technicians and that will be the best training for you than going to a film school."

Rohit Shetty's advice to parents whose children want to be a part of films


In July of last year, Rohit Shetty announced that his son Ishaan had begun his studies at London's Central Film School. Despite getting his son a formal education in cinema, Shetty still feels that truly being in touch with the audience and gathering experiences with people from all walks of life is the most effective form of preparing one's child for the movies.

He said, "You've to cater to every kind of person. I know and appreciate the reality of an auto driver because I came from that place. I know what he is thinking as I can relate to that. I think every actor and director should go through that life. I think every parent who wants their children to be in films should let them travel, send them everywhere. Send them to every film school but it is necessary to do basic training which is the cheapest and most effective."

Published January 21st, 2024 at 23:44 IST

