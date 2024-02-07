Advertisement

Rohit Shetty is known for giving blockbuster hit films to Indian cinema, such as the Golmaal franchise and Cop Universe. Now, he is busy filming for another cop drama, Singham Again, in Hyderabad with Ajay Devgn, which is touted to be grander than the previous sequels. Despite being listed among the talented directors, Shetty believes he is not that "great director" and also revealed why he thinks so.

I want to do what I'm doing for my audience: Rohit Shetty

The director interacted with ANI, in which he was asked if he plans to do films which is "hatke". Shetty immediately declined and said, "Nothing hatke, I want to do what I'm doing for my audience - making all police stories and Golmaals". Adding to it the director said that he is not a "great director" as he is not someone who has made Lagaan, Rang De Basanti, 3 Idiots, Sholay or Mughal e Azam. "I know that I am very popular, people love me a lot and I know because I am lucky," he concluded.

(A file photo of Rohit | Image: RohitShetty/Instagram)

During the interview, Shetty also revealed that it was his father M.B. Shetty who invented glass breaking in the action world. Opening up about his injuries, the director revealed that his father's injuries inspired him to continue his legacy. He said, I remember, back in the day, my father used to get injured a lot. He had many cuts and bruises and would often come home with stitches. It was a common occurrence. Seeing him like that, I thought this is my life, this is what I have to do. My mom was a stunt woman. So it's a family business of breaking bones."

About Singham Again

A few days ago, on the occasion of Sankranthi, Shetty shared a BTS video in which he was seen shooting a car stunt scene. He can be seen on the sets shooting a high-octane stunt scene. In the video, he can be seen driving a car with a stunt director on it, while at a far we can see a car stunt, a car flying and catching a fire. He captioned it as "Happy Makar Sankranti… Aap log patang udaayiye aur mein… I love my job… Action… Night shoots… Hyderabad #SinghamAgain."

The film is reportedly slated to hit the theatres during Independence Day this year.

