English
हिंदी
বাংলা
ಕನ್ನಡ
TRENDING /
Advertisement

Updated January 20th, 2024 at 17:36 IST

Rohit Shetty Says He Is 'Not A Great Director': People Love Me A Lot But...

Rohit Shetty, known for giving hit films such as the Golmaal franchise, Sooryavanshi and Singham franchise, reasoned why he is not a great director.

Republic Entertainment Desk
Rohit Shetty
Rohit Shetty | Image:X
  • Listen to this article
  • 3 min read
Advertisement

Rohit Shetty is known for giving blockbuster hit films to Indian cinema, such as the Golmaal franchise and Cop Universe. Now, he is busy filming for another cop drama, Singham Again, in Hyderabad with Ajay Devgn, which is touted to be grander than the previous sequels. Despite being listed among the talented directors, Shetty believes he is not that "great director" and also revealed why he thinks so.

I want to do what I'm doing for my audience: Rohit Shetty

The director interacted with ANI, in which he was asked if he plans to do films which is "hatke". Shetty immediately declined and said, "Nothing hatke, I want to do what I'm doing for my audience - making all police stories and Golmaals". Adding to it the director said that he is not a "great director" as he is not someone who has made Lagaan, Rang De Basanti, 3 Idiots, Sholay or Mughal e Azam. "I know that I am very popular, people love me a lot and I know because I am lucky," he concluded.

(A file photo of Rohit | Image: RohitShetty/Instagram)

During the interview, Shetty also revealed that it was his father M.B. Shetty who invented glass breaking in the action world. Opening up about his injuries, the director revealed that his father's injuries inspired him to continue his legacy. He said, I remember, back in the day, my father used to get injured a lot. He had many cuts and bruises and would often come home with stitches. It was a common occurrence. Seeing him like that, I thought this is my life, this is what I have to do. My mom was a stunt woman. So it's a family business of breaking bones."

Advertisement

About Singham Again

A few days ago, on the occasion of Sankranthi, Shetty shared a BTS video in which he was seen shooting a car stunt scene. He can be seen on the sets shooting a high-octane stunt scene. In the video, he can be seen driving a car with a stunt director on it, while at a far we can see a car stunt, a car flying and catching a fire. He captioned it as "Happy Makar Sankranti… Aap log patang udaayiye aur mein… I love my job… Action… Night shoots… Hyderabad #SinghamAgain."

The film is reportedly slated to hit the theatres during Independence Day this year.
 

Advertisement

Published January 20th, 2024 at 17:36 IST

Your Voice. Now Direct.

Send us your views, we’ll publish them. This section is moderated.

Advertisement
Advertisement

Trending Quicks

Vivek Dahiya

Vivek Sets Fitness Goals

2 hours ago
Karishma Tanna

Karishma In Athleisure

2 hours ago
Shantanu Maheshwari

Shantanu's Casual Look

2 hours ago
Divyanka Tripathi

Divyanka's Breezy Look

2 hours ago
President Droupadi Murmu

Droupadi Murmu

6 hours ago
#UCCAcrossIndia

UCC Bill tabled

a day ago
Suniel Shetty

Suniel In All Black Look

a day ago
Rhea Kapoor

Rhea Goes De-glam

a day ago
Mouni Roy

Mouni's Morning Shoot

a day ago
Adah Sharma

Adah Arrives In Floral

a day ago
Hanksika Motwani

Hansika In Formal

a day ago
Mira Rajput

Mira's Floral Look

a day ago
Angad Bedi-Neha Dhupia

Neha-Angad Spotted

a day ago
Varun Dhawan

Varun Dhawan Spotted

a day ago
Kriti Sanon

Kriti Sanon Steps Out

a day ago
Medha Shankar

Medha Shankar Spotted

a day ago
Man jumps into raging LA River to save his dog

LA Fire Dept Saves Man

a day ago
Deepika Padukone-Ranveer Singh

DeepVeer In Belgium

a day ago
Advertisement

Republic Top 5

  1. WATCH | Boom Boom Bumrah is making sound in different parts of the world

    Sports 22 minutes ago

  2. India greenlights Scotch whisky import

    Web Stories25 minutes ago

  3. 'HE REMINDS ME OF DAVID WARNER': Ricky Ponting lauds talented youngster

    Sports 26 minutes ago

  4. Ankita Lokhande Addresses Divorce Rumours With Vicky Jain

    Entertainment28 minutes ago

  5. India LIVE: FM Nirmala Sitharaman Hits Out at Congress

    India News28 minutes ago
Advertisement
next story
Advertisement