Updated January 23rd, 2024 at 01:25 IST

Rohit Shetty Shares Unseen Video of Ranbir, Alia, Vicky, Katrina Chanting Jai Shri Ram At Ram Mandir

Top Bollywood stars including Ranbir-Alia, Vicky-Katrina joyfully chanted 'Jai Shri Ram' at the historic inauguration of Ayodhya's Shri Ram Janmabhoomi Temple.

Republic Entertainment Desk
Bollywood Stars Chant 'Jai Shree Ram'
Bollywood Stars Chant 'Jai Shree Ram' | Image:Bollywood Stars Chant 'Jai Shree Ram'
  • Listen to this article
  • 2 min read
At the historic event of Ram Mandir Prem Pratishtha ceremony, Bollywood A-listers, including Alia Bhatt, Ranbir Kapoor, Vicky Kaushal, Katrina Kaif, Amitabh Bachchan, and many more were seen attending the event. Celebrities attended the inauguration of the Shri Ram Janmabhoomi Temple in Ayodhya, marking a momentous day. Now a video is going viral online which filmmaker Rohit Shetty shared on social media. The video captures the energy as Bollywood stars while they chant Jai Shri Ram.

Bollywood stars chant Jai Shri Ram at Ayodhya Ram Mandir amid the historic inauguration

As Ayodhya witnesses the Pran Pratishtha ceremony of the Shri Ram Janmabhoomi Temple, Bollywood celebrities joined the celebration. A video posted by Rohit Shetty showcases a spirited moment where stars, including Alia Bhatt, Ranbir Kapoor, Vicky Kaushal, Katrina Kaif, Ayushmann Khurrana, and the director himself, passionately chant "Jai Shri Ram." The visual spectacle, marked by a shower of flowers from a helicopter, reflects the joyous atmosphere of the event.

Many videos of the celebs at the temple have surfaced online. One of the clips showed the celebs seated together as bhajans played. Ranbir and Alia sat next to businessman Akash Ambani and his wife Shloka Ambani. The couple graced the event in traditional attire, with a notable mention of Alia Bhatt's saree depicting the entire Ramayan through various motifs, including Hanuman ji, Ram Setu, and Lord Ram.

Star-studded attendees at the ceremony

Apart from the Bollywood glitterati, the event sees the presence of eminent personalities like Mukesh Ambani, Nita Ambani, Sachin Tendulkar, and Anjali Tendulkar. The collective presence of influential figures from the entertainment and business world underscores the cultural and historical importance of the inauguration.

Star-studded attendees at the ceremony I Image: File

The Shri Ram Janmabhoomi Temple inauguration stands as a symbol of unity, drawing together celebrities, industrialists, and iconic sports figures to celebrate the momentous occasion. The enthusiastic chants of Jai Shri Ram resonate, signifying the collective joy and pride experienced by those present at this historic event.

Published January 22nd, 2024 at 23:54 IST

