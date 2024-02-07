Advertisement

Saaransh, which marked the big screen debut of Anupam Kher completed 40 years on February 2. The actor expressed gratitude to director Mahesh Bhatt for the opportunity and called the film 'timeless'.

Anupam Kher on his debut film Saaransh

Speaking to ANI, Anupam Kher expressed his gratitude and said, "40 years ago, I had done an iconic scene (TV scene) in Saaransh that too on February 2, 1984. That scene and film has kept me still alive."

Kher thanked Mahesh Bhatt for introducing him and said, "Thank you Bhatt sahab for giving me the chance. I have been going on for 40 years, and I will go on." The Kashmir Files actor added, "I watched the film last night after 15 years, and Bhatt Sahab watched it after 40 years. The film is still relevant today. It is timeless."

Talking on the same, Mahesh Bhatt said, "I believe that Saaransh's stature today is because the film was made on the shoulders of a young man, who had energy, dedication, and faith within him. That has what made him a superstar."

Kher played the lead role of BV Pradhan, a 65-year-old man at the age of 28. Mahesh Bhatt directed the 1984 film. Kher was paired opposite Rohini Hattangadi. Rohini played the role of his wife in the movie. The story was about an elderly couple who came to terms with the loss of their son. The plot of the film was set in Mumbai. It also featured Soni Razdan, Madan Jain, Nilu Phule, and Suhas Bhalekar.

Anupam Kher pens a heartfelt note

Taking to X (formerly Twitter) Kher shared a clip from the movie and penned a lengthy note.

The note read, "40 years ago, on this very day i.e. on February 2, 1984, a 28-year-old young man had done this scene in his first film Saraansh under the direction of director Mahesh Bhatt in Mumbai's Film City! That day the young man did not know that this scene would become an integral part of the history of Indian films. This scene was not only about the power of acting. But it also included the years of hard work of that young man, sifting through the dust of the streets of Mumbai, sorrow, suffering, insult by people, but also the spirit of never giving up. Otherwise, at the age of 28 Displaying the deep emotions of a 65 year old man was not possible through acting alone! Even today, after 40 years, I am standing firm. And will remain firm. I am proud of myself. Of my hard work. And on my honesty! Be victorious!”

(with inputs from ANI)