Aamir Khan's son Junaid Khan is gearing up to make his acting debut with film Maharaj which will hit theatres this year. The budding actor has already moved onto his next project, an untitled film being produced by Aamir Khan Productions. Pictures of the actor, along with his co-star Sai Pallavi, have made their way onto the internet, from their shoot location in Japan.

First photos from Junaid Khan's next



Junaid Khan and Sai Pallavi are currently in Japan, as they shoot for their upcoming film. This is also the time of the Sapporo Snow Festival, which may or may not play part in one of the film's segments. Regardless, pictures of Sai and Junaid at the Sapporo Snow Festival have made their way onto the internet.

The duo can be seen well clad in winter apparel as they make their way around the location. Sai and Junaid appear to have already struck up a warm camaraderie and can be seen sharing a few laughs as they interact with others. The film had reportedly faced a few delays when the team had commenced filming due to unexpected snowfall. The untitled project however, appears to be well on track as of now.

Junaid Khan will be making his acting debut with Maharaj



Maharaj, will serve as Junaid Khan's acting debut. Junaid had completed filming for the project, back in October of 2023. The film has been directed by Siddharth P Malhotra and will be a direct-to-OTT release, slated to stream on Netflix. Maharaj also stars Jaideep Ahlawat, Sharvari Wagh and Shalini Pandey in prominent roles. The film is being presented by Aditya Chopra. The period epic is based on the 1862 Maharaja Libel Case.



For the unversed, Junaid Khan has had extensive experience with acting. Prior to landing his debut project, Junaid had dedicated seven years to theatre.

