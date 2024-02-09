Finally, a news app that is for the believers. Republic World Mobile App.

Updated February 8th, 2024 at 13:58 IST

Saif Ali Khan Breaks Silence On Adipurush Debacle: The Idea is Not to Be Scared of Failing

Saif Ali Khan played the role of antagonist in the 2023 film Adipurush. The movie amassed a total of ₹288.15 crore at the domestic box office.

Republic Entertainment Desk
Adipurush
Saif Ali Khan in Adipurush | Image:IMDb
Saif Ali Khan, like the other cast members of the film, kept his silence on the debacle of their film Adipurush. Touted as an adaptation of Ramayana, the film was headlined by Prabhas and Saif essayed the role of antagonist Raavan. Upon release, the magnum opus created by Om Raut received flak for the use of colloquial language and gimmicky VFX. Barring lyricist Manoj Muntashir, most members of the films chose to keep silent on the debacle. Days after the release, actor Saif Ali Khan finally opened up about the movie’s failure. 


Saif Ali Khan cites Adipurush’s example of the importance of failure 

In an interview with Film Companion, Saif Ali Khan finally addressed the debacle of Adipurush briefly. The actor mentioned the film in the context of taking risks and embracing failure. He admitted the need to be ‘realistic’ and mentioned that he does not think of himself as a ‘star’. He noted, “I like being a star, but I don’t want to be delusional. My parents are big stars, but very realistic, very normal. There’s so much more in life to be real about, my focus has always been on that… The idea is not to be scared of failing. “ 

He further stated that some films are labelled as a ‘brave choice’ for actors. He elaborated, “You talk about Adipurush, for example. People talk about risks, but if you fall on your face, it’s not a risk really. You have to have a few of those also, and it’s a part of the approach. You have to shrug it off, feel bad, and say, ‘Nice try, but bad luck, let’s go to the next one’.” He concluded that one needs to embrace failure and move on to the next project. 

What is the Adipurush debacle? 

Adipurush released on the big screens on 16 June 2023. Upon release, the film was met with criticisms and negative reviews due to its writing, storytelling and the use of juvenile GFX. while the performers of the actor were appreciated, the filmmaker Om Raut and writer Manoj Muntashir faced the brunt of flak. Consequentially, the makers decided to tweak the dialogues and re-edit the film after its theatrical run had begun. Despite being made on a heavy budget, the film was able to mint only ₹288.15 crore as per Sacnilk. 

Published February 8th, 2024 at 12:22 IST

