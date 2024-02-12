Updated February 12th, 2024 at 19:05 IST
Saif Ali Khan, Jaideep Ahlawat's Film With Siddharth Anand Titled Jewel Thief?
Jaideep Ahlawat and Saif Ali Khan have collaborated to do a Netflix film under the direction of Fighter filmmaker Siddharth Anand.
Republic Entertainment Desk
- Entertainment
- 1 min read
A file photo of Saif Ali Khan. | Image:Instagram
Advertisement
Jaideep Ahlawat who has previously worked with actress Kareen Kapoor has now joined hands with her husband Saif Ali Khan. The two stars will be directed by Fighter director Siddharth Anand and reportedly the film will release on Netflix. Now, according to the latest reports, the film is titled Jewel Thief.
Advertisement
Published February 12th, 2024 at 19:05 IST
Your Voice. Now Direct.
Send us your views, we’ll publish them. This section is moderated.