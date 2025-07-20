Saif Ali Khan's 'Attacker' Shariful Islam Seeks Release From Jail After 6 Months, Calls FIR 'Fictitious'

Mohammed Shariful Islam (30), who allegedly attacked Bollywood actor Saif Ali Khan at his residence in Mumbai earlier in January this year, has filed a bail application for his release. The court has scheduled the next hearing on July 21. Shariful has been languishing in jail since January and has been demanding bail from a court hearing his plea.

Shariful has claimed that the FIR against him is nothing but a "fictional story" and lacks credible evidence. He is currently lodged in Mumbai's Arthur Road jail. The accused, in his bail plea filed through advocate Vipul Dushing, claimed that he is innocent and has no previous criminal record.

Saif Ali Khan was attacked at his Mumbai home on January 16 | Image: X

The investigation into the incident is almost complete, his petition said. Now only the filing of the charge sheet is left. It also said that crucial evidence, including CCTV footage and call records, are already with the prosecution. The plea further said that there is no threat of tampering of evidence or influencing witnesses.

Saif was discharged in January after knife attack on him | Image: X

Shariful said in a statement, "The present FIR is nothing but a fictitious story of the complainant. Hence, the accused is seeking bail". The plea stated that even if the statements of witnesses are taken as the gospel truth, without admitting anything on record, for the sake of arguments, it won’t be able to fulfil the ingredient of Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS) section 311 (robbery or dacoity committed with the intent to cause death or grievous hurt).