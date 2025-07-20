Is Smriti Irani Quitting Politics? Former Union Minister Gets Candid About Her Acting Return With Kyunki Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi At Republic's Nationalist Conclave

After nearly 2 decades away from acting, Smriti Irani is all set to reprise her role as Tulsi Virani in Kyunki Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi new season. The promos shared by the makers have generated significant buzz surrounding Irani's reprisal of the iconic role that resonated with millions of TV viewers and heralded a new era of content consumption on the small screen. Years later, with Kyunki..., Irani is all set to shake up the TV industry again.

While many are excited about the former Union Minister's acting comeback, speculations are rife that she might be quitting politics. Irani joined the Bharatiya Janata Party in 2003. She has held portfolios like National Secretary of BJP, National President of BJP Women's Wing, Minister of Human Resource Development, Minister of Textiles, Union Minister of Women and Child Development and more, and is not hanging up her boots in politics anytime soon.

At the second edition of Nationalist Collective Conclave, Irani, in a freewheeling chat with Republic Media Network Editor-In-Chief Arnab Goswami, when asked if her new acting stint in Kyunki Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi a signal at her ending political career, Irani asked appearing amused, "Congress khush ho gayi!" while taking a jibe at her political rivals.

"Maidaan mein jung mein apna auda aisa banao yuddh bhoomi par ki ghamad dushman ko aaye ki dekho usko dhakka mara tha," she added.

She continued, "Jo khush hai, ab ghar ki bahu ke nate unko jawab de doon. Toh ghar mein har prakaar ke prani hote hain. Kuch bahu agar pratadit hoti hai toh bahut khush hote hain. Hindustani aurat hoon, jo log aisa sochte hain ki pratadit hoon unhe muskura kar kehti hoon maine itihaas jeet par nahi likha. Maine haar ke kandhe par chadh kar bi naya itihaas likha hai. Maine 2004 mein chandhi chowk se chunaav lada aur haar gayi... agar jeeti hoti toh yahan baithi hoti? Har baar fasana jeet se nahi, kabhi kabhi haar se bi likha jata hai."

Smriti Irani at the second edition of Nationalist Collective Conclave | Image: YouTube screengrab