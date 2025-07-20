Saiyaara Box Office Collection Day 2: Ahaan Panday-Aneet Padda Starrer Enters List Of Top 10 Bollywood Grossers Of 2025 In Record Time

Saiyaara Box Office Collection: The Ahaan Panday and Aneet Padda starrer has surprised the audience with the unreal reception of the movie at the big screens. In just 2 days, the movie has amassed over ₹45 crore at the domestic box office. Coupled with the fact that the movie makers did not employ traditional promotion methods pre-release, the response to Saiyaara has gone down as historic.

Saiyaara makes it to the top 10 highest-grossing Bollywood movies

Saiyaara opened to a staggering ₹21 crore in India. After a strong opening and mostly positive word of mouth, the movie has added another ₹24 crore to its kitty on Saturday. In two days, the films, total collections stands at ₹45 crore. The film has surpassed the lifetime collections of earlier Bollywood releases such as Shahid Kapoor's Deva (₹34.37 cr), Kangana Ranaut-starrer Emergency (₹18.4 cr), Sonu Sood-led Fateh (₹36.11 cr), John Abraham's The Diplomat (₹38.97 cr), and Kajol headlined Maa (₹36.11 cr), among others.



Saiyaara has also entered the list of the top 10 Bollywood movies of the year in just 2 days. The film has surpassed the collection of John Abraham's The Diplomat to grab the 10th spot. Saiyaara is likely to surpass the collections of Metro In Dino today to move up a spot on the table.



Top 10 Bollywood Grossers of 2025 S. No Movie Name Collections as per Sacnilk 1 Chhaava ₹585.7 cr 2 Housefull 5 ₹183.35 cr 3 Raid 2 ₹173.44 cr 4 Sitaare Zameen Par ₹160.86 cr 5 Sky Force ₹113.62 cr 6 Kesari Chapter 2 ₹92.58 cr 7 Jaat ₹88.72 cr 8 Bhool Chuk Maaf ₹72.73 9 Metro In Dino ₹46.09 cr 10 Saiyaara ₹ 45.00 Cr