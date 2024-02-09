Finally, a news app that is for the believers. Republic World Mobile App.

Updated February 9th, 2024 at 00:28 IST

Saif Ali Khan Shares His Opinion About Star Kids, Talks About His Sons Taimur, Jeh

Saif Ali Khan in a recent interview opened up on the star kid culture and said that the audience is to be blamed for giving them so much value.

Republic Entertainment Desk
Saif, Kareena, Taimur, Jeh
Saif, Kareena, Taimur, Jeh | Image:Instagram/kareenakapoorkhan
Bollywood actor Saif Ali Khan shared his thoughts on the overwhelming attention and obsession surrounding star kids in the industry. With a sea of fans eagerly following every move of their favourite celebrities, it's no surprise that star kids like Taimur Ali Khan and Jehangir Ali Khan, offspring of Saif Ali Khan and Kareena Kapoor Khan, often find themselves in the spotlight.

Saif Ali Khan talks about the audience’s intrigue about star kids

In a recent interview with Film Companion, Saif reflected on this phenomenon and expressed his reservations about the constant scrutiny faced by star kids. He acknowledged the intense interest of the audience in these young celebrities and that the attention they receive is not always conducive to a healthy upbringing.

Saif recalling an incident said, “Taimur was doing a taekwondo thing and people were photographing him and making reels. So we don’t want that kind of attention. We don’t make the star kid, the star kid is made. I mean we might make him biologically but what makes the star kid is the press and then the photographers and then the audience who perhaps quite innocently just want to see a star kid.”

Saif talks about the media’s role in shaping the narrative around star kids

Saif remarked that while parents may provide the biological foundation, it is the external factors such as press coverage and audience attention that ultimately define their status as celebrities. He addressed the importance of allowing children to grow and develop without the undue pressure of living up to their famous lineage.

Adding to Saif's sentiments, Kareena Kapoor Khan added, “You might have a last name but it doesn’t mean you have talent.”

In addition to discussing the complexities of celebrity culture, Saif Ali Khan also shared insights into his personal life and revealed that he recently underwent tricep surgery to address an old injury. He added, I feel incredibly fortunate to have had such skilled surgeons taking care of me, and I'm grateful to all those who have shown their love and support."

Published February 8th, 2024 at 23:43 IST

