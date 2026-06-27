Saifeena Clash At Box Office: Saif Ali Khan's Haiwaan To Release Just A Week Before Kareena Kapoor Starrer Daayra

The second half of 2026 has beckoned an exciting lineup of releases from Bollywood. After Toxic, Eetha, Ramayana, and Alpha, the makers of Haiwaan have also announced the release date of the movie. Directed by Priyadarshan, the movie is highly anticiapted since it marks the reunion of Akshay Kumar and Saif Ali Khan after 18 years.

In the official announcement, the makers mentioned that Haiwaan will release on September 11. While the announcement has raised excitement among the fans of the actors, the release date is noteworthy. The movie will hit the big screens just a week before Kareena Kapoor's starrer Daayra.

The director of the crime thriller, Meghna Gulzar, announced the release date of Daayra earlier this month. The movie also stars Prithviraj Sukumar and will hit the big screens on September 18. This means that films of Saif Ali Khan and Kareena Kapoor will release in consecutive weeks, giving rise to a box office clash.

Kiara Advani's Toxic will release 2 days before Sidharth Malhotra's Vvan | Image: X

This has happened a second time in succession recently. Previously, the makers of the highly delayed film, Toxic, announced the latest release date of the film. The Yash-headliner has locked an August 26 release, just 2 days before the release date of Vvan, which features Sidharth Malhotra. This would lead to real-life couple Kiara Advani and Sidharth Malhotra clashing at the box office.



Also Read: Kiara Advani vs Sidharth Malhotra: Toxic To Clash With Vvan At Box Office, Will Bollywood Film Shift Release?

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Haiwaan is a remake of the Malayalam film Oppam

Haiwaan is said to be a remake of the 2016 Malayalam film Oppam, also directed by Priyadarshan. Since its release, the filmmaker was keen on remaking the movie in Hindi as well. As per reports, Saif will play a visually impaired person in the thriller, while Akshay will take on the role of the antagonist. Malayalam actor Mohanlal, who headlined the original movie, is said to have a cameo appearance in Haiwaan.

Haiwaan is produced by KVN Productions in association with Thespian Films, and jointly produced by Venkat K Narayana and Shailaja Desai Fenn. Akshay and Saif, who have previously worked together on films such as Main Khiladi Tu Anari, Yeh Dillagi, and Aarzoo, will be seen sharing the screen space after 17 long years. They were last seen together in Vijay Krishna Acharya's directorial Tashan, which came out in 2008.