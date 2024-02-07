Advertisement

Legendary actress Vyjayanthimala Bala was conferred with the nation's highest civilian honour Padma Vibhushan. The list of the Padma awardees was released yesterday, January 25, ahead of the 75th Republic Day. On Friday (January 26), Saira Banu, who shared a close bond with the actress, congratulated her and recalled the old times.

Saira Banu calls Akka Vyjayanthimala 'invaluable'

Taking to Instagram, Saira Banu shared a major throwback photo of her posing with Dilip Kumar and Vyjayanthimala. She also penned a long caption congratulating her and said that this recognition was "more than deserved". She revealed that her films have been part of her life since Saira Banu was a little girl, and "it's true to say that her contribution to Indian Cinema has been invaluable for all these years and both Dilip Sahib and Akka have had the maximum number of record-breaking films together."

(A file photo of Saira Banu-Dilip Kumar with Vyjayanthimala | Image: Instagram)

She signed off the post by writing, "Many congratulations to her on this achievement!"

Along with Vyjayanthimala, Megastar Chiranjeevi was also honoured with the country's second-highest civilian award, Padma Vibhushan. Mithun Chakraborty and singer Usha Uthup were given the third-highest honour – Padma Bhushan.

Saira Banu wishes India on 75 Republic Day

The yesteryear actress shared a throwback video of her late star and husband Dilip Kumar and penned a long note sharing that Republic Day has always been the first occasion for her every year, and she feels proud of her Indian nativity and the unique multicultural identity of India. An excerpt from the post read, "I had moved to England as a kid and I was fortunate that I spent those years as a high school student in London . I say so because the distance truly made my heart grow fonder of my country, a nation that was a source of inspiration for the rest of the developing countries."

She concluded the note by writing, "As we commemorate the 75th Republic Day, I extend my gratitude to all those who have nurtured the spirit of humanity, tirelessly working towards strengthening and enhancing the Republic of India. Your collective efforts contribute to the stability and progression of our great nation. So, I thank you for letting HUMANITY prevail!"