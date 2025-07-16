The Kerala Story Actress Yogita Bihani Reveals Dating Archana Puran Singh's Son Aaryamann Sethi, Recalls Their 'Awkward' First Meeting

Updated 16 July 2025 at 13:07 IST
Archana Puran Singh and Parmeet Sethi's son Aaryamann Sethi has introduced Yogita Bihani as his girlfriend in his new YouTube vlog. Aaryamann surprised Yogita during her film shoot in Hyderabad. He presented her with flowers and created some picture perfect moments together. Yogita, The Kerala Story star, then spent time with her beau. They enjoyed movie time, went shopping and ended the night with a cozy dinner date.
Aaryamann said, “After a lot of discussion, Yogita finally allowed me to announce our relationship publicly.” Yogita, in turn, admitted, “I’m quite nervous as you announce this because many of my close friends don’t know about it yet. However, I’m okay with this.”
Talking about how they met, Yogita shared, “I knew his brother Ayushmaan for more than a year before I met Aary.” She shared that they first met on the set of Aaryamann's music video. In the vlog, Yogita recalled their slightly awkward first hug, followed by friendly banter over food and casual conversations that gradually helped them bond.
Aaryamann and Ayushmaan are vloggers and often post videos of how they spend time with their family members. Be it "a day in life of Sethis" clips or travelogues, their family videos are loved by watchers. Ayushmaan also harbours the dream of being an actor and is currently training for it.
Yogita Bihani debuted as an actress in television as Palak Sharma in Ekta Kapoor’s romantic show Dil Hi Toh Hai on Sony TV. It ran from 2018 and 2020 and also starred Karan Kundrra. She also featured in Kavach and the Netflix film AK vs AK. Yogita was also seen as Chanda in Vikram Vedha, and her biggest break came as Nimah Mathews in The Kerala Story. Dating rumours between her and Aaryamann Sethi began after she appeared in his music video Chhoti Baatein.
Published 16 July 2025 at 13:03 IST