The Kerala Story Actress Yogita Bihani Reveals Dating Archana Puran Singh's Son Aaryamann Sethi, Recalls Their 'Awkward' First Meeting

Archana Puran Singh and Parmeet Sethi's son Aaryamann Sethi has introduced Yogita Bihani as his girlfriend in his new YouTube vlog. Aaryamann surprised Yogita during her film shoot in Hyderabad. He presented her with flowers and created some picture perfect moments together. Yogita, The Kerala Story star, then spent time with her beau. They enjoyed movie time, went shopping and ended the night with a cozy dinner date.

Aaryamann said, “After a lot of discussion, Yogita finally allowed me to announce our relationship publicly.” Yogita, in turn, admitted, “I’m quite nervous as you announce this because many of my close friends don’t know about it yet. However, I’m okay with this.”

Aaryamann Sethi and Yogita Bihani in a music video | Image: YouTube screengrab

Talking about how they met, Yogita shared, “I knew his brother Ayushmaan for more than a year before I met Aary.” She shared that they first met on the set of Aaryamann's music video. In the vlog, Yogita recalled their slightly awkward first hug, followed by friendly banter over food and casual conversations that gradually helped them bond.

Aaryamann and Ayushmaan are vloggers and often post videos of how they spend time with their family members. Be it "a day in life of Sethis" clips or travelogues, their family videos are loved by watchers. Ayushmaan also harbours the dream of being an actor and is currently training for it.