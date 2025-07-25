Saiyaara: Ahaan Panday Is The Only Newcomer In The List Of Top 50 Bollywood Movies With Highest 1st Week Collection

Updated 25 July 2025 at 09:25 IST
Saiyaara Box Office Collection: Newcomers Ahaan Panday and Aneet Padda's romantic musical is showing historic trending, considering the lead pair are totally new. In its first week, the movie has minted ₹172.5 crore, which is more than the collections of star driven titles like Kalki 2898 AD (Hindi), Brahmastra, Kabir Singh, RRR, Dunki, Padmaavat, Krrish 3 and many more Hindi movies.
Saiyaara is currently on the 22nd spot in the list of Bollywood movies with highest 1st week collection. Its the only title in the list of top 50 which features a debutante, thus, a feat unmatched. The movie, produced by Yash Raj Films (YRF), was released in theatres last week and has emerged as a runaway blockbuster.
Saiyaara follows Krish, played by Ahaan Pandey, an ambitious musician, and Vaani, played by Aneet, a shy lyricist recovering from heartbreak. The music of Saiyaara, which features seven songs composed by Mithoon, Sachet-Parampara, Tanishk Bagchi, Rishabh Kant, Vishal Mishra, Faheem Abdullah and Arslan Nisami, is also a chartbuster. Alongside Ahaan and Aneet, the romance movie also stars Geeta Agarwal, Rajesh Kumar, Varun Badola and Shaad Randhawa in key roles.
With no major competition this Friday, Saiyaara is sure to post a massive number in its second weekend as well. The movie is expected to cross ₹200 crore on Friday or Saturday, depending on the footfalls. According to trade talk, ₹300 crore is well within the reach, with the lingering question whether or not Saiyaara can hit ₹400 crore mark.
Published 25 July 2025 at 09:25 IST