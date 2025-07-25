Saiyaara: Ahaan Panday Is The Only Newcomer In The List Of Top 50 Bollywood Movies With Highest 1st Week Collection

Saiyaara Box Office Collection: Newcomers Ahaan Panday and Aneet Padda's romantic musical is showing historic trending, considering the lead pair are totally new. In its first week, the movie has minted ₹172.5 crore, which is more than the collections of star driven titles like Kalki 2898 AD (Hindi), Brahmastra, Kabir Singh, RRR, Dunki, Padmaavat, Krrish 3 and many more Hindi movies.

Saiyaara is currently on the 22nd spot in the list of Bollywood movies with highest 1st week collection. Its the only title in the list of top 50 which features a debutante, thus, a feat unmatched. The movie, produced by Yash Raj Films (YRF), was released in theatres last week and has emerged as a runaway blockbuster.

Saiyaara stars Ahaan Panday and Aneet Padda | Image: X

Saiyaara follows Krish, played by Ahaan Pandey, an ambitious musician, and Vaani, played by Aneet, a shy lyricist recovering from heartbreak. The music of Saiyaara, which features seven songs composed by Mithoon, Sachet-Parampara, Tanishk Bagchi, Rishabh Kant, Vishal Mishra, Faheem Abdullah and Arslan Nisami, is also a chartbuster. Alongside Ahaan and Aneet, the romance movie also stars Geeta Agarwal, Rajesh Kumar, Varun Badola and Shaad Randhawa in key roles.