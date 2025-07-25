Pawan Kalyan's Big Comeback! Hari Hara Veera Mallu Beats Ram Charan's Game In Telugu States, Becomes 2025's Biggest Opener

Pawan Kalyan was in desperate need of a clean hit since 2021 release Vakeel Saab, which is the remake of Bollywood movie Pink, starring Amitabh Bachchan. With the release of Hari Hara Veera Mallu, he may have found just that. The Powerstar has pivoted to politics and is currently serving as the Deputy CM of Andhra Pradesh. Despite that, he is juggling his passion for cinema and politics and seems to have delivered for his fans with HHVM.

The period drama, whose first part Sword Vs Spirit released after much delay, has scored the biggest opening for a Tollywood movie in the Telugu state in 2025, beating Ram Charan's Game Changer. Including Wednesday (July 23) previews, HHVM collected ₹44.20 crore on day 1. The majority of its collections came in from the Telugu region, showing the star's pull. HHVM has edged out Ram Charan's Game Changer in the Telugu states to become 2025's biggest Tollywood opener. Director Shankar's Game Changer (2025) collected ₹41.25 crore on its opening day in the Telugu market and ₹51 crore in all languages, including Hindi, which emerged as a surprise market for the movie and added ₹7.5 crore to its day 1 biz.

Hari Hara Veera Mallu stars Pawan Kalyan as a robinhood like figure | Image: X

The initial response to the movie has been excellent and HHVM has also become Pawan Kalyan's biggest opener to date, beating Vakeel Saab, which collected ₹40.10 crore on day 1. Meanwhile, Part 2 has been titled Hari Hara Veera Mallu: Part 2 – Battlefield (Yuddhabhoomi in Telugu).

Euphoria grips Andhra Pradesh as Hari Hara Veera Mallu releases

Fans gathered in large numbers across theatres in Andhra Pradesh, including Vijayawada, Konaseema and Kadapa, and cut cake, burst crackers and displayed flex banners to welcome Hari Hara Veera Mallu as it marked Pawan Kalyan's first release after becoming Deputy CM.