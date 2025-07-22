'A Hint Was Given...': How Jeethu Joseph Prevented Ajay Devgn's Drishyam 3 From Starting Shoot Before OG Mohanlal's Malayalam Version

A controversy seems to be a brewing between the makers of Drishyam 3 in Malayalam and Hindi. The upcoming threequel will be the final chapter in the thriller franchise led by Mohanlal in Mollywood and Ajay Devgn in Hindi. However, both teams seem to be wanting to get a head start at the production stage, with eyes on eventually releasing the movie first.

Franchise creator Jeethu Joseph, who is the writer and director of the original Drishyam movies in Malayalam, recently shared that he has finished writing the script for the upcoming third and the final chapter in the series. “I finished writing the climax of Drishyam 3 last night. I’ve been under immense pressure for a long time,” Joseph said. He also shed light on supposed conflict between the teams making the Drishyam movies in Malayalam and Hindi.

Drishyam stars Mohanlal in the lead role in the Malayalam version | Image: X

Earlier, reports hinted that both versions will be shot simultaneously. Others claimed that the team of the Hindi version are taking their film on the floors first. About this, Joseph said that no matter what, the Malayalam version will begin production first. He also shared how he unsured that happens. “There were demands on making Malayalam and Hindi versions together, but we haven’t decided on those matters. There were initially some plans to start in Hindi first, but after a hint was given that this would be dealt with legally, they backed off from it.” Some reports also claim that the upcoming Drishyam 3 will also see a crossover between George Kutty (Mohanlal) and Vijay Salgaonkar (Ajay Devgn).

The Hindi version of Drishyam stars Ajay Devgn and Shriya Saran | Image: X