'A Hint Was Given...': How Jeethu Joseph Prevented Ajay Devgn's Drishyam 3 From Starting Shoot Before OG Mohanlal's Malayalam Version

Updated 22 July 2025 at 07:56 IST
A controversy seems to be a brewing between the makers of Drishyam 3 in Malayalam and Hindi. The upcoming threequel will be the final chapter in the thriller franchise led by Mohanlal in Mollywood and Ajay Devgn in Hindi. However, both teams seem to be wanting to get a head start at the production stage, with eyes on eventually releasing the movie first.
Franchise creator Jeethu Joseph, who is the writer and director of the original Drishyam movies in Malayalam, recently shared that he has finished writing the script for the upcoming third and the final chapter in the series. “I finished writing the climax of Drishyam 3 last night. I’ve been under immense pressure for a long time,” Joseph said. He also shed light on supposed conflict between the teams making the Drishyam movies in Malayalam and Hindi.
Earlier, reports hinted that both versions will be shot simultaneously. Others claimed that the team of the Hindi version are taking their film on the floors first. About this, Joseph said that no matter what, the Malayalam version will begin production first. He also shared how he unsured that happens. “There were demands on making Malayalam and Hindi versions together, but we haven’t decided on those matters. There were initially some plans to start in Hindi first, but after a hint was given that this would be dealt with legally, they backed off from it.” Some reports also claim that the upcoming Drishyam 3 will also see a crossover between George Kutty (Mohanlal) and Vijay Salgaonkar (Ajay Devgn).
Interestingly, there is also a Telugu version of Drishyam starring Venkatesh Daggubati. However, that team is not currently involved in any such conflict with Joseph and his team. It must be noted that the issue with fast-tracking Drishyam 3 seems to be stemming from the fact that the eventual climax of the movies is a major draw for the audiences. If the climax in the Malayalam version is known to audiences across languages after its release, it may not strike similar audience interest for the Hindi version when it releases.
Get Current Updates on India News, Entertainment News, Cricket News along with Latest News and Web Stories from India and around the world.
Published 22 July 2025 at 07:31 IST