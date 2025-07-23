Saiyaara Vs Chhaava Box Office Collection: Ahaan Panday-Aneet Padda Starrer Fails To Beat Vicky Kaushal's Film

Saiyaara Box Office Collection: The Mohit Suri directorial has become an overnight sensation ever since its release on July 18. The film has also introduced Bollywood to new sweethearts, Aneet Padda and Ahaan Panday. The film surpassed the ₹100 crore mark within four days of its release. Despite the phenomenal reception of the movie, Saiyaara has not been able to beat the record of Vicky Kaushal's Chhaava.

Saiyaara is still shy of ₹150 crore at the box office

Saiyaara opened to a staggering ₹21.5 crore on the first day of release. The musical romance wrapped up the first weekend with ₹83.25 crore in collection. The Ahaan Panday starrer surprisingly held steady at the box office even on the first Monday. The movie raked in ₹24 crore. As per Sacnilk, on Tuesday, Saiyaara minted ₹25 crore. Not only did the movie witness a rare growth on Tuesday, but it also raked in higher collections than on the opening day.



Despite the phenomenal performance of Saiyaara at the box office, it has not been able to break the record of Vicky Kaushal's film, Chhaava. With ₹601 crore, the movie is one of the highest-grossing Bollywood movies ever. The film opened to ₹31 crore and wrapped up the first weekend with ₹116.5 crore. The five-day total of Chhaava stood at ₹165.75 crore.



Saiyaara beats the box office collection of Sikandar but trails Sitaare Zameen Par