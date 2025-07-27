Saiyaara Box Office Collection Day 9: Ahaan Panday-Aneet Padda Starrer Set To Cross ₹250 Crore Mark As 2nd Weekend Winds Up

Saiyaara Box Office Collection Day 9: Newcomers Ahaan Panday and Aneet Padda have made a remarkable impact at the box office with their first big banner movie. The romantic musical has struck a chord with the audience and the film has exploded like no one expected. Running in its second weekend now, Saiyaara has entered the ₹200 crore club and has also become the second highest grossing Indian movie this year, beating Telugu blockbuster Sankranthiki Vasthunam.

Saiyaara remains unstoppable at the box office

Saiyaara's unprecedented success in the first weekend led to the postponement of Ajay Devgn and Mrunal Thakur starrer Son Of Sadaar 2 from July 25 to August 1. The comedy entertainer will now clash with Dhadak 2, and many have hailed this decision on the part of the makers otherwise a washout was certain.

Saiyaara stars Aneet Padda and Ahaan Panday | Image: Instagram

Saiyaara, on its 9th day, minted ₹26.5 crore, which was slightly more than what it collected on its first Saturday. The steady numbers are indicating that the footfall has not declined and the audience interest in the movie remains high. The biz jumped almost 50% from 2nd Friday (July 25), taking the total to ₹217.25 crore nett and ₹228.9 crore gross at the domestic box office. The Mohit Suri directorial has also become the second highest grossing Hindi movie of the year, beating Housefull 5.

Saiyaara to cross ₹250 crore mark by the end of 2nd weekend?

Since no new Hindi movies released this week, Saiyaara is enjoying a solo run at the box office. On Sunday (July 27), the numbers are expected to hit another high.