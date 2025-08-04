Hrithik Roshan Vs Jr NTR: War 2 Actors' Spark Fan Wars On X As 10-day Countdown For Film's Release Begins

Hrithik Roshan and Jr NTR are all set to share screen in the upcoming movie, War 2. One of the most anticipated movies of the year, the actors have begun the online promotions of the YRF actioner. On August 4, Hrithik Roshan made a post on X (formerly Twitter) which got a cheeky reply from Jr NTR. This gave rise to fans of the actors competing among each other to ‘Jr NTR vs Hrithik Roshan’ or ‘Hrithik Roshan vs Jr NTR’ as the top trend on the social media platform.

Hrithik Roshan, Jr NTR spark fan frenzy on X

A screengrab of treding section of X

On August 4, Hrithik Roshan took to his X account to write, “The WAR lines are drawn again, and the hashtag says it all! For every update, every reveal, stick with #HrithikvsNTR. This is where the action begins!" Jr NTR replied to his post by mentioning that his name should appear first in the hashtag and urged his fans to follow ‘#NTRvsHrithik’ for the latest updates on the movie. The movie proved to be a marketing genius as fans of both actors rapidly shared posts about War 2 using the hashtag they prefer.

As a result, both ‘#NTRvsHrithik’ and ‘#HrithikvsNTR’ landed spots on the trending section of the social media app. The actors then shared a new motion poster announcing 10 days to go before War 2 release.



Also Read: Watch: Hrithik Roshan Breaks The Internet With Effortless Dance On War 2 Song Aavan Jaava, Fans Miss Kiara Advani

Hrithik Roshan lavishes praises on Jr NTR's dance skills

At a recent event in Sri Lanka, Hrithik Roshan heaped praises on Jr NTR and his dancing abilities. The actor's comments came amid reports that the second song from War 2, which is said to be a dance-off between the two actors, will be released later this week. As of now, only one song from War 2, Aavan Jaavan, has been unveiled.|



Also Read: War 2 Delivers Big Blow To Rajinikanth's Coolie, Complete Takeover Of IMAX Screens In India By Hrithik Roshan Starrer

Talking about the South star who is set to make his Bollywood debut with War 2, Hrithik Roshan said, Jr NTR is incredible, and a true champ. He’s the first co-star I’ve worked with who doesn’t need rehearsals. He has every step inside him already. That amazed me completely. Working on the dance-off with Jr NTR was an extraordinary experience, and I learned a lot from him, which I’ll now incorporate.”



Also Read: War 2 Song: Hrithik Roshan-Kiara Advani's Sizzling Chemistry In Aavan Jaavan Will Make You Forget All About Saiyaara | Watch