Saiyaara Craze Pushes Metro In Dino And Maalik Out Of Box Office Race As Collections Struggle To Touch ₹50 Lakh

Saiyaara Box Office Collection: Ahaan Panday and Aneet Padda's romantic musical is set to take a good opening at the box office. According to the early trade talks, the movie is set to score an opening of ₹20 crore or more, thus emerging as the third-highest day 1 Bollywood grosser this year. As Saiyaara is all set to rise at the box office, holdover Hindi titles, Rajkummar Rao Maalik and Aditya Roy Kapur and Sara Ali Khan's Metro In Dino will take a severe hit.

Saiyaara Vs Metro In Dino Vs Maalik at the box office

Ahaan Panday's Saiyaara has begun its box office run on a good note. By Friday noon, the movie had collected close to ₹3 crore with a strong theatre occupancy of 35.51% for the morning shows. The numbers and the footfalls will rise in the afternoon and evening shows. National Capital Region (NCR), Mumbai, Jaipur, Lucknow, Chandigarh and Bhopal are some of the regions where the film is witnessing the best response so far. Clearly, the film is appealing to mass circuits in Tier 2 and Tier 3 cities.

Saiyaara stars Ahaan Panday and Aneet Padda | Image: X

In contrast, Maalik, an action film starring Rajkummar and Manushi Chhillar, was already struggling at the box office with ₹21.17 crore biz in a week, collected only ₹8 lakh by the same time. Metro In Dino, which has emerged as an average performer and also put steady numbers during its second week, was also hit by Saiyaara and minted just ₹15 lakh with very low morning occupancy.

Hindi movies Maalik and Metro In Dino are running in cinema halls | Image: IMDb