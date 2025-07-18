Christopher Nolan's The Odyssey IMAX Tickets Sold Out 1 Year Before Release, Resellers Cash In On Hype With 100X Returns

After the monumental box office success of Christopher Nolan's Oppenheimer (2023), the director is all set to bring to the "biggest screens" his next, The Odyssey, based on Homer's eponymous poem. The star-studded cast includes Matt Damon, Zendaya, Robert Pattinson, Lupita Nyong'o, Anne Hathaway, Charlize Theron and many more. Universal Pictures and Nolan put on sale the movie tickets one year in advance in select theatres in US, London, Prague and Melbourne, eliciting overwhelming response.

The Odyssey tickets went live recently in some parts of the world | Image: X

In some theatres in the US, The Odyssey tickets were sold out within an hour of them going on sale. The first weekend tickets are fully sold out, showing the unprecedented enthusiasm there is for the movie even before its teaser or trailer has been released. Some noted that cashing in on the hype, resale value of the movie tickets have skyrocketed, with many shelling out 100 times more money than the cost of the actual ticket. Only limited fans have been able to get a taste of what's in store for the viewers with Nolan's next as the teaser of The Odyssey was played in select theatres with Jurassic World: Rebirth. The hype is just around Nolan's name attached to the movie and the star-studded cast he has assembled for his next magnum opus.

The Odyssey is directed by Christopher Nolan | Image: X

Additionally, The Odyssey is the first movie to be shot completely in IMAX. This has stoked enthusiasm for the movie even further. Holland portrays the role of Telemachus, Odysseus’ son, in the film, while Matt Damon plays the title role.

