Saiyaara First Review: Is Ahaan Panday, Aneet Padda's Romantic Movie Really Worth The Crazy Hype?

Saiyaara First Review: Newcomers Ahaan Panday and Aneet Padda may not have been seen in public before the release of their much-anticipated movie Saiyaara, but word is out and about their big banner release already. The romantic musical, directed by Mohit Suri, has taken the box office by storm by scoring the third-highest advance booking figures for a Bollywood release this year, better than the movies of heavyweights like Aamir Khan (Sitaare Zameen Par), Akshay Kumar (Sky Force, Kesari 2, Housefull 5) and Ajay Devgn (Raid 2).

What's the first review of Saiyaara?

The buzz surrounding Saiyaara is good and according to trade talk, an opening in the range of ₹20-25 crore is possible for this movie. Ahaan may be looking at the biggest Bollywood debut of all time. Meanwhile, the first review of the film is out and it seems like Saiyaara is actually good and may end up justifying the hype surrounding it post-release.

Umair Sandhu, reviewing Saiyaara wrote, “Best Musical LOVE STORY OF 2025 @mohit11481 is Back with Bang. Debutant #AhaanPanday & #AneetPadda Stole the Show all the way. Songs are MASSIVE BLOCKBUSTER. Emotional moments & Climax are Clap Worthy (sic).”

Saiyaara stars Ahaan Panday and Aneet Padda | Image: X