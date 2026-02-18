Salim Khan Hospitalisation Reason: 90-year-old Veteran Screenwriter Rushed To Mumbai's Lilavati Hospital Due To...

Bollywood's prolific screenwriter Salim Khan was rushed to a private hospital in Mumbai on February 17. The family of the 90-year-old screenwriter, actor and film producer, was seen frequenting the hospital all night. While the family members are yet to share official updates about his health, reports suggest that Salim Khan is recuperating in the ICU.

Salim Khan's cause of hospitalisation

As per a statement issued by Dr Jalil Parkar, Lilavati Hospital, "Salim Khan was admitted to the Lilavati Hospital under Dr Jalil Parkar in the ICU at 8.30 am on Tuesday morning. He was brought into the emergency department by their family doctor, prompting emergency care. Salim Khan was later shifted to the intensive care." The hospital further noted, “He is stable but is under close observation regarding his clinical status.”

Journalist Vickey Lalwani took to his Instagram account to claim that Salim Khan has been diagnosed with a blood clot. In a post made late Tuesday evening, he wrote, “Salim Khan has been diagnosed with a blood clot at Lilavati Hospital, where he was wheeled in a few hours ago.” He added that the screenwriter was feeling giddy, so his family members decided to rush him to the hospital. He reiterated that the Sholay co-writer is in the ICU. However, an official confirmation on the same is awaited from the members of the family or medical team.



As per ANI, for further updates on the 90-year-old Salim Khan's health condition, a press briefing will be held on Wednesday, February 18, subject to the consent of the family, while strictly upholding the confidentiality of the patient. Following the news of his hospitalisation, members of Salim Khan's family, as well as industry insiders, rushed to the Lilavati Hospital to take stock of his health. Apart from family, friends from the industry, including actor Sanjay Dutt and veteran screenwriter Javed Akhtar, were snapped at the hospital in the evening.