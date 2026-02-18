Updated 18 February 2026 at 08:55 IST
Screenwriter Salim Khan Put On Ventilator Support, To Undergo Surgery Today: Report
Veteran screenwriter Salim Khan, 90, was admitted to Mumbai's Lilavati Hospital on Tuesday morning by his family doctor. His children were seen rushing to the hospital.
Salim Khan, a noted screenwriter, was hospitalised early Tuesday at the Lilavati Hospital in Mumbai. Soon after, his family, including Salman Khan, Arbaaz Khan and Alvira Khan, among others, were snapped rushing to the hospital. As per a statement issued on Tuesday by Dr Jalil Parkar, "Salim Khan was admitted to the Lilavati Hospital under Dr Jalil Parkar in the ICU at 8:30 am on Tuesday morning. He was brought into the emergency by their family doctor, prompting emergency care. Salim Khan was later shifted to the intensive care."
Now, a report is doing the rounds that the 90-year-old veteran screenwriter has been put on ventilator support. His blood pressure spiked, which caused internal bleeding. Therefore, he will undergo surgery this morning. For further updates on Khan's health condition, a press briefing will be held today, February 18, subject to the family's consent, while strictly upholding the patient's confidentiality, the hospital informed.
According to a report in Bollywood Hungama, Khan had breathing problems, due to which the family immediately rushed him to the hospital. "Salim saab had breathing problems. Salman and the family immediately rushed him to the hospital," a source told the portal.
A team of doctors, comprising Dr Vinay Chavan (neurologist), Dr Ajit Menon (cardiologist), Dr Nitin Dange (neurosurgeon), and Dr Bineet Ahluwalia, attended the veteran screenwriter following his hospitalisation.
Family and friends visit Salim Khan at the hospital
Arbaaz's son, Arhaan and Sohail Khan's son, Nirvaan, were snapped at the hospital as they dropped by to visit their grandfather. Helen, Salim Khan's second wife, was also spotted arriving at the hospital on Tuesday morning. Sanjay Dutt and Javed Akhtar were also snapped arriving at the hospital.
A look at Salim Khan's career trajectory
Salim Khan moved to Mumbai in the 1950s and initially worked as a film extra and supporting actor in Hindi cinema. His acting career was limited, but it led him to scriptwriting. In the late 1960s, Khan partnered with Javed Akhtar, forming Salim–Javed, one of the most influential screenwriting teams in Indian cinema. Between 1971 and 1982, they wrote a series of commercially successful films, including Sholay, Andaz, Seeta Aur Geeta, Zanjeer, Yaadon Ki Baaraat, Deewaar and Don.
