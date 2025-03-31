Will Salman Khan Face Fans Or Hide Amid Sikandar Trolling? Star's Customary Appearance At Galaxy Apartments On Eid Awaited

Updated March 31st 2025, 16:37 IST
Eid is one of the important festivals of Muslims, which they celebrate with great pomp and fervour. On this occasion, Salman Khan always steps out on his Galaxy Apartments balcony with his father, Salim Khan, to greet the fans who wait for his one glimpse for hours outside his house. However, this year, the actor is likely to skip the annual greeting session owing to the massive trolling he has been facing after the release of Sikandar.
Also Read: Malaika Arora, Former Sri Lankan Cricketer Kumar Sangakkara Dating? Duo Spotted Watching IPL Together - Here's The Truth
Salman Khan has once again disappointed his fans with his movie. On March 30, Sikandar was released in the theatres, directed by AR Murugadoss, known for giving hits like Gajani. Upon release, critics and audiences criticised it for its weak plot, unrealistic stunts and performance. It seems the hype and Khan's name couldn't save the movie from flopping on the opening day. The movie fell short by ₹5 crore of beating the Vicky Kaushal starrer Chhaava in India, which is topping the chart of 2025. The action drama opened at ₹26 crore in India with an overall 21.60 per cent Hindi occupancy in the theatre. The maximum occupancy was recorded in Chennai (46.75 per cent).
On March 31, its second day at the box office, the biz is expected to be on wobbly grounds as the morning occupancy for Sikandar was around 8.6%. Eid is associated with Salman Khan releases. Over the years, the actor and his festive movies have acquired blockbuster status, with opening day figures touching the ₹42 crore mark (Bharat). On day 2, till 4 pm, the film had collected ₹8.51 crore. Sikandar needs a very strong push in the evening and night shows to get closer to its opening day collection. Either way, the biz will be low when compared to the record-breaking collections posed by Salman's films in the past during the Eid weekend.
Get Current Updates on India News, Entertainment News along with Latest News and Top Headlines from India and around the world.
Published March 31st 2025, 16:25 IST