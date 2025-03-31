Will Salman Khan Face Fans Or Hide Amid Sikandar Trolling? Star's Customary Appearance At Galaxy Apartments On Eid Awaited

Eid is one of the important festivals of Muslims, which they celebrate with great pomp and fervour. On this occasion, Salman Khan always steps out on his Galaxy Apartments balcony with his father, Salim Khan, to greet the fans who wait for his one glimpse for hours outside his house. However, this year, the actor is likely to skip the annual greeting session owing to the massive trolling he has been facing after the release of Sikandar.

Why is Sikandar receiving backlash from netizens?

Salman Khan has once again disappointed his fans with his movie. On March 30, Sikandar was released in the theatres, directed by AR Murugadoss, known for giving hits like Gajani. Upon release, critics and audiences criticised it for its weak plot, unrealistic stunts and performance. It seems the hype and Khan's name couldn't save the movie from flopping on the opening day. The movie fell short by ₹5 crore of beating the Vicky Kaushal starrer Chhaava in India, which is topping the chart of 2025. The action drama opened at ₹26 crore in India with an overall 21.60 per cent Hindi occupancy in the theatre. The maximum occupancy was recorded in Chennai (46.75 per cent).

Sikandar box office collection day 2 (early estimates)