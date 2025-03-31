Sikandar Box Office Collection Day 2 (Early Estimates): Eid Holiday Helps Salman Khan Starrer Crawl Past ₹50 Crore Mark

Sikandar Box Office Collection Day 2 (Early Estimates): Salman Khan's Sikandar is being widely panned by the audiences. It seems like the movie has failed to capture the audience's fancy. Despite the hype surrounding its release on March 30, the poor verdict of the film became evident early on the eve of Eid. On March 31, its second day at the box office, the biz is expected to be on wobbly grounds as the morning occupancy for Sikandar was around 8.6%. The occupancy grew to 26% for the afternoon shows and 31% for the evening shows but remained below average.

Salman Khan's Sikandar released on March 30 | Image: X

Eid is associated with Salman Khan releases. Over the years, the actor and his festive movies have acquired blockbuster status, with opening day figures touching the ₹42 crore mark (Bharat). However, for Sikandar, the opening day collection was ₹26 crore, even as the makers are mired in accusations of inflating figures.

Salman Khan and Rashmika Mandanna star in Sikandar | Image: X