Sikandar Box Office Collection Day 2 (Early Estimates): Eid Holiday Helps Salman Khan Starrer Crawl Past ₹50 Crore Mark

Sikandar Box Office Collection Day 2 (Early Estimates): Salman Khan's Sikandar is being widely panned by the audiences. It seems like the movie has failed to capture the audience's fancy. Despite the hype surrounding its release on March 30, the poor verdict of the film became evident early on the eve of Eid. On March 31, its second day at the box office, the biz is expected to be on wobbly grounds as the morning occupancy for Sikandar was around 8.6%. The occupancy grew to 26% for the afternoon shows and 31% for the evening shows but remained below average.
Eid is associated with Salman Khan releases. Over the years, the actor and his festive movies have acquired blockbuster status, with opening day figures touching the ₹42 crore mark (Bharat). However, for Sikandar, the opening day collection was ₹26 crore, even as the makers are mired in accusations of inflating figures.
On day 2, till 4 pm, the film had collected ₹8.51 crore. By 8 pm on Monday, the film crawled towards the ₹50 crore mark and managed to breach it. Either way, the biz will be low when compared to the record-breaking collections posed by Salman's films in the past during the Eid weekend. Compared with the opening day collection of Salman starrers on Eid in the past 15 years, Sikandar fares at the bottom. It has only performed better than Dabangg (₹14.50 crore), Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan (₹15.81 crore), Bodyguard (₹21.60 crore) and Tubelight (₹21.15 crore). Of these, Bodyguard and Dabangg went on to become blockbusters, while Tubelight and Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan ended up being commercial failures.
