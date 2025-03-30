Salman Khan's Wish To Work With Ananya, Janhvi In Question After Chemistry Fail With 31-Year Younger Rashmika In Sikandar

Updated March 30th 2025, 16:45 IST
Salman Khan and Rashmika Mandanna starrer Sikandar has become the talk of the town ever since it released today. The film is being massively trolled by netizens citing lack of logic in the script. In a recent interaction, the actor has spoken about his difficulty to work with Ananya Panday and Janhvi Kapoor .
Prior to released of Sikandar, Salman Khan had held a press conference in which he opened up about various aspects, including working with youngers actresses, controversies. When he was asked about working with younger actresses, Salman replied, “If I want to work with Ananya or Janhvi , people have made it difficult for me because they can talk about the age gap. People talk about the heroine of Sikandar, Rashmika… I was thinking that I will work with these new girls, and they will come up and become big stars. They will get bigger and better films.” Earlier, during the grand trailer launch of Sikandar, Salman had also addressed the age-gap issue.
Speaking of controversies, Salman responded to it by saying he does not want any controversy surrounding Sikandar. He quoted, “Arey nahin chaise bhai humko koi controversy, bohot saare controversies se guzar choke hain hum. Hum nahin chahiye ki controversy”.
During the trailer launch of Sikandar, Salman Khan said, “People say there is a 31-year age gap between me and the heroine. When the heroine and her father don’t have problem, then why do you have a problem?”. Salman also asserted the fact that people do work do work in certain situations after gaining fame. He said, “Ab jab inki shaadi ho jayyegi, bachey ho jayenge, badi star ho jayega, voh sab bhi kaam karenge na. Mummy ki permission toh mil hi jayega hai na?”.
Directed by AR Murugadoss and produced by Sajid Nadiadwala, the film also features Sathyaraj, Kajal Aggarwal, Anjini Dhawan, Sharman Joshi, Prateik Babbar, Nawab Shah, VijayanT Koli and Chaitannya Choudhry and Kiyansh Gaurav among others. The film has songs composed by Pritam, background score composed by Santhosh Narayanan, cinematography handled by Tirru and editing by Vivek Harshan.
