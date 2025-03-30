Salman Khan's Wish To Work With Ananya, Janhvi In Question After Chemistry Fail With 31-Year Younger Rashmika In Sikandar

Salman Khan and Rashmika Mandanna starrer Sikandar has become the talk of the town ever since it released today. The film is being massively trolled by netizens citing lack of logic in the script. In a recent interaction, the actor has spoken about his difficulty to work with Ananya Panday and Janhvi Kapoor .

Salman Khan on working with younger actresses

Prior to released of Sikandar, Salman Khan had held a press conference in which he opened up about various aspects, including working with youngers actresses, controversies. When he was asked about working with younger actresses, Salman replied, “If I want to work with Ananya or Janhvi , people have made it difficult for me because they can talk about the age gap. People talk about the heroine of Sikandar, Rashmika… I was thinking that I will work with these new girls, and they will come up and become big stars. They will get bigger and better films.” Earlier, during the grand trailer launch of Sikandar, Salman had also addressed the age-gap issue.

File photo of Ananya Panday, Salman Khan and Janhvi Kapoor | Source: Instagram

Speaking of controversies, Salman responded to it by saying he does not want any controversy surrounding Sikandar. He quoted, “Arey nahin chaise bhai humko koi controversy, bohot saare controversies se guzar choke hain hum. Hum nahin chahiye ki controversy”.

File photo of Salman Khan in Sikandar | Source: IMDb

Salman Khan on age-gap with Rashmika Mandanna in Sikandar

During the trailer launch of Sikandar, Salman Khan said, “People say there is a 31-year age gap between me and the heroine. When the heroine and her father don’t have problem, then why do you have a problem?”. Salman also asserted the fact that people do work do work in certain situations after gaining fame. He said, “Ab jab inki shaadi ho jayyegi, bachey ho jayenge, badi star ho jayega, voh sab bhi kaam karenge na. Mummy ki permission toh mil hi jayega hai na?”.