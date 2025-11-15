Updated 15 November 2025 at 08:08 IST
Bigg Boss 19: After Baseer Ali, Malti Chahar's Sexuality Becomes Hot Topic, Kunickaa Sadanand Tells Tanya Mittal 'I'm Sure She's A Lesbian'
In a low-tone conversation with Tanya Mittal, Kunickaa Sadanand said that she suspects Malti Chahar is a lesbian. Malti is the sister of Indian cricketer Deepak Chahar.
Bigg Boss 19: The controversial reality show is currently in its final leg. After the mid-week elimination of Mridul Tiwari, top 9 contestants remain. In this week, Shehbaz Badesha has been named as the captain and rest all housemates are nominated for eviction. Meanwhile, the internal dynamics of the participants and their relationships are also being closely watched by fans. In the recent episode, cricketer Deepak Chahar's sister Malti Chahar's sexuality became a topic of discussion.
Farrhana Bhat has pointed out that Malti has been physically touching her "playfully". Earlier, she had said that Farrhana would look nice "without clothes", raising eyebrows.
Kunickaa, in a conversation, said, "I'm fully sure that she is a lesbian. Her posture also looked like that...," before she was interrupted by Bigg Boss for whispering in Tanya Mittal's ears. Interestingly, Malti was the contestant who questioned Baseer Ali's sexuality on the show during a conversation with Amaal Mallik. However, Amaal was clear when he said that Baseer was a not a bisexual.
Who is Malti Chahar?
Malti Chahar first gained popularity during IPL 2018 when she was spotted cheering for the CSK, her brother Deepak's team. Born in Agra, the 35-year-old studied software engineering in Lucknow. She took part in beauty pageants, winning Miss India Earth 2009.
On the show, Malti described her participation in the Miss Delhi and Miss India pageants as the biggest highlights of her career so far. Malti has acted in films like Manicure, Genius and Ishq Pashmina. She is a filmmaker and has directed short films that are streaming on YouTube.
15 November 2025