Bigg Boss 19: After Baseer Ali, Malti Chahar's Sexuality Becomes Hot Topic, Kunickaa Sadanand Tells Tanya Mittal 'I'm Sure She's A Lesbian'

Bigg Boss 19: The controversial reality show is currently in its final leg. After the mid-week elimination of Mridul Tiwari, top 9 contestants remain. In this week, Shehbaz Badesha has been named as the captain and rest all housemates are nominated for eviction. Meanwhile, the internal dynamics of the participants and their relationships are also being closely watched by fans. In the recent episode, cricketer Deepak Chahar's sister Malti Chahar's sexuality became a topic of discussion.

Farrhana Bhat has pointed out that Malti has been physically touching her "playfully". Earlier, she had said that Farrhana would look nice "without clothes", raising eyebrows.

Malti and Farrhana have been at loggerheads in the Bigg Boss house | Image: X

Kunickaa, in a conversation, said, "I'm fully sure that she is a lesbian. Her posture also looked like that...," before she was interrupted by Bigg Boss for whispering in Tanya Mittal's ears. Interestingly, Malti was the contestant who questioned Baseer Ali's sexuality on the show during a conversation with Amaal Mallik. However, Amaal was clear when he said that Baseer was a not a bisexual.

Who is Malti Chahar?

Malti Chahar first gained popularity during IPL 2018 when she was spotted cheering for the CSK, her brother Deepak's team. Born in Agra, the 35-year-old studied software engineering in Lucknow. She took part in beauty pageants, winning Miss India Earth 2009.

Malti Chacar is cricketer Deepak Chahar's sister | Image: X