Salman Khan's Last 5 Releases Budget And Box Office: Antim, Radhe To Sikandar, Actor's Desperate Search For A Hit Continues

Salman Khan’s latest release Sikandar hit the screens on March 30 and since then has been facing criticism for poor performance. Salman Khan has dominated box office with his releases including Ek That Tiger, Kick, Bajrangi Bhaijaan and Dabangg. But seems like with negative reviews pouring in for his latest action flick, calls for retirement has started to grow for the actor. Let’s take a look at his five previous releases budget and box office collection.

1. Dabangg 3

Action-comedy Dabangg 3 helmed by Prabhu Deva, released in cinemas in 2019. The film starred Sudeepa, Sonakshi Sinha and Saiee Manjrekar among others. The movie had minted ₹151.45 crore in India net, while the worlwide collection was ₹218 crore. Reportedly, the budget of the third installment of Dabangg was ₹90 crore approximately.

2. Radhe

Radhe released on the occasion of Eid-ul-Fitr in 2021 after several delays. Helmed by Prabhu Deva, the film starred Disha Patani, Randeep Hooda and Jackie Shroff among others. Reportedly, made on a budget of ₹100 crore, in India, the film minted ₹4.75 crore and worldwide collection was ₹18.61 crore.

3. Antim

Antim: The Final Truth released in cinemas in 2021. Helmed by Mahesh Manjrekar, the film starred Aayush Sharma, Mahima Makwana and Jisshu Sengupta among others. Made on a budget of ₹35 crore, in India the film minted ₹39.57 crore, while the worldwide collection was ₹58.5 crore.

4. Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan

Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan is helmed by Farhad Samji, the film starred Pooja Hegde and Venkatesh. The film which releases in cinemas in 2023, was made on a budget of ₹125 crore approximately, as per the report of Sacnilk. The action-comedy had earned ₹110.94 crore, while worldwide box office figure was ₹184.6 crore.

5. Sikandar

As per several reports, with an estimated budget of ₹200 crore, the latest collection of the film now stands at ₹55 crore, while the worldwide collection is ₹95.75 crore.

Helmed by AR Murugadoss, the film also features, Rashmika Mandanna, Kajal Aggarwal, Sathyaraj and Sharman Joshi among others.