Tamannaah Bhatia Showcases Joy And Devotion As She Hosts Mata Ki Chowki After Breakup With Vijay Varma

Tamannaah Bhatia is reeling through her breakup with Vijay Varma and amid this, she hosted a Mata Ki Chowki at her house on the first day of Navratri. On Tuesday, the actress shared a video on her social media handle that shows her performing puja and dancing her heart out to spiritual songs. The spiritual event was attended by Pragya Kapoor and Raveena Tandon's daughter Rasha Thadani, among others.

Tamannaah Bhatia begins Chaitra Navratri like this

Taking to her Instagram handle, Tamannaah shared a video that shows her performing puja with her parents. Preety Tandon Pathania, known for her jagran performances, was heard singing bhajans. She can be seen in a pink suit and sporting a no-makeup look. She tied her hair in a sleek bun and adorned gajra to accentuate her look. In the caption, she wrote, "Jai Mata Di".

Soon after she shared the post, Pragya and Rasha were quick to drop a "Jai Mata Di" comment. Preety Tandon Pathania expressed gratitude in the comment section, she wrote, "Jai Mata di... Thank u so much for giving me this opportunity to serve u and Maa."

(Screengrab from the post | Image: Instagram)

In another viral video shared by Instant Bollywood, Tamannaah is dancing her heart out at the bajans.

Interestingly, Vijay was nowhere to be seen at the Navratri celebration.

The couple met on the sets of Lust Stories 2, and soon, love blossomed, and by the end of the shoot, they started dating. They dated for around two years before parting ways.

Tamannaah Bhatia will be next seen in...