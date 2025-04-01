Who Is Buddhist Monk Palga Rinpoche? First Guest On Ranveer Allahbadia's Podcast After India's Got Latent Controversy

Ranveer Allahbadia, popularly known as Beerbiceps, was lately embroiled in a controversy after his lewd remark about parents' sex in Samay Raina-hosted India's Got Latent show. Several FIRs were filed against the YouTuber in Assam , Mumbai and Jaipur, and he was also briefly banned from doing podcasts by the Supreme Court. However, the court then lifted the ban owing to the livelihood of the people associated with his brand. Days after announcing his comeback, Allahbadia, on March 31, posted a brand new podcast that shows him in a conversation with Buddhist Monk Palga Rinpoche.

Who is Buddhist Monk Palga Rinpoche?

Born and brought up in Ladakh, he is recognised as the 8th Chokyong Palga Rinpoche. At a young age, he was identified as 'Tulku,' a reincarnated lama. However, at the age of 18, he left the monastery as he was drawn to the materialistic world. He went to Europe, where he learned computer programming and then ventured into the world of business. Despite being a millionaire, he wasn't able to find peace and satisfaction, so he decided to donate all his earnings and return to being a monk again.

It is not known when he returned to India, but on his return, he resumed his duties as a monk and started preaching Buddhism. Now, he has become a speaker and is often seen at various educational events, talking about spirituality and mental well-being. His teachings inspire many as he talks about a balance in life and deep inner peace. Palga Rinpoche's journey from monk to millionaire and back to being a monk has given inspiration to many.

Ranveer Allahbadia on his meeting with Monk Palga Rinpoche

In the podcast, Allahbadia opened up about his encounter with Monk Palga Rinpoche and said, "We’ve met twice before in my life, sir, and you’ve always appeared at times when I was facing difficulties. Today, I’m facing a huge challenge that I never thought I’d encounter, so I’m very grateful. Thank you, it was great meeting you."

"Missed you all. TRS is back," wrote Ranveer Allahbadia as he shared photos posing with Monk Palga Rinpoche.

What was the India’s Got Latent controversy?

India's Got Latent controversy blew up after Ranveer Allahbadia's crass and perverted comments were objected to by various sections on social media and the authorities. Subsequently, summons were issued to over 50 people who have been involved with the YouTube show, including Apoorva Mukhija, Ashish Chanchalani, Jaspreet Singh (part of the controversial episode), Raghu Ram, Rakhi Sawant and more.