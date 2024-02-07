Advertisement

Fatima Sana Shaikh played India's former Prime Minister Indira Gandhi in Sam Bahadur. The film was directed by Meghna Gulzar and featured Vicky Kaushal as the main lead. Recently, during an interview with Bollywood Hungama, Fatima revealed that she initially turned down the role in Sam Bahadur as she did not believe she was the right fit for the part.

Fatima Sana Shaikh reveals what convinced her to take the role in Sam Bahadur

During the interview, Fatima Sana Shaikh disclosed that director Meghna Gulzar convinced her to take on the role of former Prime Minister Indira Gandhi in Sam Bahadur. "Meghna was very clear what she wanted from me for Indira ji," said Fatima. She further added, "She had curated everything for me. I have read about her life, childhood and everything she has done and contributed. I have seen her old videos, which Films Division also had. But Meghna decided what are the things she wanted to pick from the character and how much."

Advertisement

Fatima Sana Shaikh also revealed that the look of Indira Gandhi was a major challenge for the team. She said, "It’s a very lengthy process. You have to sit for three hours. Somehow you manage to do that. I think the biggest task for actors is to sit calmly when you are getting something like this done. You can’t move or do anything. That’s the most boring part of the day."

Advertisement

Fatima Sana Shaikh shares details about her upcoming film Metro In Dino

During the same interview, Fatima Sana Shaikh talked about her upcoming films including Metro… In Dino. "I am very excited because I have spent my New Years and birthday working. I am working every day. So, I am just feeling blessed. This year, I am doing a lot of work, so I am excited," she said. Meanwhile, Sam Bahadur released in theatres on December 1 and clashed with Ranbir Kapoor starrer Animal in theatres.

